- NZD/USD faded an intraday bullish spike to the very important 200-day SMA, around the 0.6900 mark.
- A dovish assessment of the RBNZ decision turned out to be a key factor that prompted fresh selling.
- The USD climbed to a near two-year high and also contributed to the ongoing downward trajectory.
The NZD/USD pair dropped to a near one-month low during the early European session and is now looking to extend the decline further below the 0.6800 round-figure mark.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its post-RBNZ bullish spike to the 0.6900 round-figure mark and witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround from the very important 200-day SMA. The New Zealand central bank raised interest rates by a hefty 0.5% for the first time since 2000 to curb soaring inflation. This marked the fourth consecutive rate increase from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, though was not accompanied by a change in the outlook. Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar turned out to be a key factor that prompted aggressive selling around the NZD/USD pair.
Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments on Tuesday reaffirmed market expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. In fact, Brainard said that the Fed will proceed with a series of interest rate hikes, as well as an effort to trim its balance sheet. This followed the release of the US consumer inflation figures, which showed no signs of easing in March and accelerated to levels last seen in 1981. This, along with a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, pushed the USD Index to its highest level since May 2020 and exerted heavy downward pressure on the NZD/USD pair.
Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which tends to benefit perceived riskier currencies, including the kiwi. Apart from this, the emergence of fresh selling near a technically significant moving average and a subsequent break below the 0.6800 mark favours bearish traders. This supports prospects for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from the YTD peak and a slide towards the next relevant support near the 0.6745-0.6740 region. Traders now look to the US Producer Price Index for some impetus later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6795
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.82
|Today daily open
|0.6851
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6916
|Daily SMA50
|0.6802
|Daily SMA100
|0.6787
|Daily SMA200
|0.6906
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.689
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6805
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7035
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6822
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6858
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6807
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6764
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6892
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6933
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6977
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
