NZD/USD extends strong intraday recovery, back near 0.5800 mark

By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD staged a solid recovery from 11-year lows set earlier this Thursday.
  • The kiwi got an additional boost from a modest rebound in the equity markets.

The NZD/USD pair built on its strong intraday recovery move from 11-year lows and refreshed session tops in the last hour, with bulls looking to extend the momentum beyond the 0.5800 mark.

Following an early slump to the lowest level since April 2009, the pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround and has now rallied nearly 35 pips from the daily swing low to the 0.5470-65 region. The solid recovery lacked any obvious catalyst and was sponsored by some aggressive short-covering amid extremely oversold conditions, all against the backdrop of around 700 pips fall from weekly tops.

Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden pick up over the past hour or so could further be attributed to a modest recovery in the US equity markets, which provided a modest boost to perceived riskier currencies, including the kiwi.

However, growing market concerns over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, leading to a global recession continued underpinning the US dollar's demand as a reserve currency and might keep a lid on any further recovery. Hence, it will be interesting to see if the recovery is backed by some genuine buying or runs out of the steam at higher levels and is utilized as an opportunity to initiate fresh bearish positions.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5778
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.64
Today daily open 0.5741
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6222
Daily SMA50 0.64
Daily SMA100 0.646
Daily SMA200 0.6464
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5968
Previous Daily Low 0.5696
Previous Weekly High 0.645
Previous Weekly Low 0.6005
Previous Monthly High 0.6504
Previous Monthly Low 0.6192
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5864
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5635
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5529
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5363
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5908
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6074
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.618

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

