NZD/USD extends slide toward 0.6300 after opening with bearish gap

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Coronavirus fears weigh on NZD at the start of the week.
  • Retail Sales in New Zealand rose 0.7% in the fourth quarter.
  • US Dollar Index climbs above 99.60 following Friday's sharp drop.

The NZD/USD pair started the week with a 20-pip bearish gap as the risk-sensitive NZD struggled to find demand amid heightening coronavirus fears. After testing the 0.6300 during the European morning, the pair has gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen trading at 0.6312, erasing 0.47% on a daily basis.

Flight to safety intensifies

Although the number of coronavirus infections in China rose at a softer pace over the weekend, the sharp upsurge seen in the number of confirmed cases outside of China revived concerns over a protracted global epidemic.

Reflecting the risk-averse environment, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 5.6% on the day and is most inverted with the 3-month T-bond yield since October. Additionally, major global equity indexes are suffering heavy losses. 

In the meantime, the data published by Statistics New Zealand on Monday revealed that Retail Sales rose 0.7% on a quarterly basis in the fourth quarter after increasing 1.7% in the previous quarter and put additional weight on the NZD's shoulders.

In the second half of the day, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Ahead of these data, the US Dollar Index, which seems to be capitalizing on risk-off flows, is up 0.3% on the day at 99.63.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6349
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.6349
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6444
Daily SMA50 0.656
Daily SMA100 0.6485
Daily SMA200 0.6495
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6358
Previous Daily Low 0.6303
Previous Weekly High 0.6449
Previous Weekly Low 0.6303
Previous Monthly High 0.6741
Previous Monthly Low 0.6453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6337
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6324
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6315
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6282
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.626
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.637
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6392
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6425

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

