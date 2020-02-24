NZD/USD extends slide toward 0.6300 after opening with bearish gap

- Coronavirus fears weigh on NZD at the start of the week.
- Retail Sales in New Zealand rose 0.7% in the fourth quarter.
- US Dollar Index climbs above 99.60 following Friday's sharp drop.
The NZD/USD pair started the week with a 20-pip bearish gap as the risk-sensitive NZD struggled to find demand amid heightening coronavirus fears. After testing the 0.6300 during the European morning, the pair has gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen trading at 0.6312, erasing 0.47% on a daily basis.
Flight to safety intensifies
Although the number of coronavirus infections in China rose at a softer pace over the weekend, the sharp upsurge seen in the number of confirmed cases outside of China revived concerns over a protracted global epidemic.
Reflecting the risk-averse environment, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 5.6% on the day and is most inverted with the 3-month T-bond yield since October. Additionally, major global equity indexes are suffering heavy losses.
In the meantime, the data published by Statistics New Zealand on Monday revealed that Retail Sales rose 0.7% on a quarterly basis in the fourth quarter after increasing 1.7% in the previous quarter and put additional weight on the NZD's shoulders.
In the second half of the day, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Ahead of these data, the US Dollar Index, which seems to be capitalizing on risk-off flows, is up 0.3% on the day at 99.63.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6349
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6349
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6444
|Daily SMA50
|0.656
|Daily SMA100
|0.6485
|Daily SMA200
|0.6495
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6358
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6303
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6449
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6303
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6741
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6337
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6324
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6315
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6282
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.626
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.637
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6392
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6425
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips back to low ground amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.08 coronavirus headlines are weighing heavily on the market. The US dollar remains bid despite falling US yields. Earlier, the German IFO Business Climate beat with 96.1.
GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on USD strength
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.29 as the dollar gains ground amid coronavirus headlines. The EU and the UK prepare for formal post-Brexit due to talks kicking off next week.
Crypto market consolidates prices while crushing traders' emotions
Top 3 prices remain in range and contradict indicators pointing south. Mild "fear" sentiment is inconsistent with prices in the upper range of the upward movement. XRP may be the surprise of the week and bounce upwards for technical reasons.
Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1700 mark
Gold continues scaling higher amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. Heightened fears about the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus rattled investors. Absent relevant economic data is unlikely to hinder the ongoing strong move up.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.