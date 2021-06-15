NZD/USD extends slide to nine-week lows near 0.7100 as the US dollar strengthens ahead of the FOMC meeting

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar gains momentum versus NZD, AUD, and CAD ahead of Fed’s meeting.
  • NZD/USD heads for the lowest close since mid-April.

The NZD/USD dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 0.7103, the lowest level since April 14. The decline took place amid a stronger US dollar across the board ahead of the FOMC meeting.

The greenback gained momentum versus commodity and emerging market currencies amid risk aversion and higher yields while at the same time it remained steady versus European majors and the yen. Metales printed fresh lows.

Economic data from the US showed a decline of 1.3% in retail sales in May (below expectations, but April’s numbers were revised higher); the PPI rose 0.8% in May, and industrial production rose above expectations in May. The data did not affect the greenback significantly. Market participants await the Federal Reserve’s policy decision due Wednesday afternoon. No change is expected. Analysts will look for clues about when the Fed could start “tapering”.

During Wednesday’s Asian session, Chinese data will be released, including industrial production and retail sales.

Looing at 0.7100

The NZD/USD is holding a firm bearish bias, and a close below 0.7100 would suggest more losses ahead. The next strong support below is at 0.7070. On the upside, the key short-term resistance stands at 0.7155, followed by 0.7185 and then 0.7200/05 (20-day moving average).

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7117
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 0.7145
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7214
Daily SMA50 0.7189
Daily SMA100 0.7182
Daily SMA200 0.7033
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7154
Previous Daily Low 0.7126
Previous Weekly High 0.7244
Previous Weekly Low 0.7115
Previous Monthly High 0.7317
Previous Monthly Low 0.7115
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7143
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7137
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7129
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7114
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7101
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7157
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.717
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7185

 

 

