NZD/USD extends slide to fresh multi-month lows below 0.6950

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD remains under strong bearish pressure on Friday.
  • Hawkish Fed commentary provides a boost to USD in early American session.
  • US Dollar Index climbed to new multi-month tops above 92.00.

The NZD/USD pair lost more than 100 pips in the previous two days and struggled to stage a convincing rebound on Friday. After breaking below 0.7000, the pair extended its slide and touched its weakest level since late March at 0.6949. As of writing, NZD/USD was down 0.53% on the day at 0.6960.

Hawkish Fed commentary fuels DXY rally

The broad-based USD strength weighed heavily on NZD/USD in the second half of the week and the kiwi failed to capitalize on the stronger-than-expected GDP growth figure from New Zealand. With the US Dollar Index (DXY) preserving its bullish momentum ahead of the weekend, NZD/USD remains on the back foot.

In an interview with CNBC on Friday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard acknowledged that the FOMC's June meeting represented a somewhat hawkish move. Bullard further noted that inflation is more intense than expected. Supported by these comments, the DXY advanced to its highest level in more than two months and was last seen gaining 0.26% at 92.13.

There won't be any data releases featured in the US economic docket on Friday and NZD/USD is unlikely to reverse its direction and remains on track to post its lowest weekly close of 2021. 

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6961
Today Daily Change -0.0039
Today Daily Change % -0.56
Today daily open 0.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7192
Daily SMA50 0.719
Daily SMA100 0.7178
Daily SMA200 0.7039
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7104
Previous Daily Low 0.6992
Previous Weekly High 0.7244
Previous Weekly Low 0.7115
Previous Monthly High 0.7317
Previous Monthly Low 0.7115
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7035
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7061
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.696
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.692
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6848
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7072
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7144
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7185

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD struggles around 1.19 amid Fed-fueled dollar strength

EUR/USD struggles around 1.19 amid Fed-fueled dollar strength

EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.19, as the dollar remains on the offensive following the Federal Reserve's hawkish decision on Wednesday. The bank is set to debate cutting down its bond buys and signaled raising rates sooner than anticipated. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.39 on weak UK data, dollar strength

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.39 on weak UK data, dollar strength

GBP/USD has been extending its decline, sliding under 1.39. UK retail sales disappointed with -1.4% in May and the rapid spread of the Delta variant in the UK is also weighing on sterling. The US dollar remain robust after the Fed's hawkish decision.

GBP/USD News

Ripple fears of a major decline are unwarranted

Ripple fears of a major decline are unwarranted

XRP price remains locked in a range between the psychologically important $1.00 and the neckline of a multi-year inverse head-and-shoulders pattern at $0.76. However, a lack of technical clues leaves frothy forecasts on the sideline until directional confirmation can be gleaned from the charts.

Read more

Where next for markets after the Fed shocker

Where next for markets after the Fed shocker

The Fed surprised markets with an abrupt hawkish shift that has triggered substantial volatility in currency markets. Valeria Bednarik and Yohay Elam explain the surprise, discuss technical level, the next moves in FX and beyond.

Read more

