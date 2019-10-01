NZD/USD extends slide, inches closer to critical 0.6200 mark

- Business confidence in New Zealand weakened in the third quarter.
- The heavy selling pressure surrounding the AUD also hurts the NZD on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index stays at fresh multi-year highs above the 99.50 mark.
After closing the first day of the week below the 0.6300 handle, the NZD/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure during the Asian trading hours and struggled to stage a recovery. At the moment, the pair is trading at its lowest level in more than four years at 0.6215, losing 0.78% on the day.
AUD/USD sell-off drags NZD/USD on Tuesday
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday announced that it cut its policy rate by 25 basis points. Although this decision was expected and largely priced in the markets, the fact that the RBA left the door open for further rate cuts caused the AUD to weaken sharply against its rivals and weighed on the positively-correlated Kiwi as well.
Moreover, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research's (NIEZR) Business Confidence Index in the third quarter fell to -35% from -34% to further hurt the NZD.
On the other hand, the poor performance of major European currencies, especially the EUR and the GBP, on Tuesday continues to ramp up the market demand for the Greenback and allows the bearish pressure on the pair to remain intact.
Ahead of the IHS Markit's and the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI reports from the United States, the US Dollar Index is sitting at its highest level since May of 2017 at 99.60, adding 0.21% on a daily basis.
Technical levels to consider
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6215
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78
|Today daily open
|0.6264
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6342
|Daily SMA50
|0.6423
|Daily SMA100
|0.6517
|Daily SMA200
|0.6643
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6295
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6249
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6349
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6258
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6452
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6249
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6266
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6277
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6244
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6223
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6198
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.629
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6315
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6335
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.09 amid weak inflation data
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.09 after hitting a new two-year low, following up on the worst quarterly loss since early 2018. Euro-zone inflation figures disappointed with 0.9%. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD remains below 1.23 as markets await a new Brexit plan
GBP/USD kicks off the fourth quarter depressed below 1.23. Markets await details of PM Johnson's new Brexit plan that may be shot down by the EU. Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.3 points.
USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish
Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.
Gold Set-up remains in favour of bearish traders
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session on Tuesday, albeit has managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground to near two-month lows.
Bitcoin: Rebound at the line that keeps the bulls in play
The first day of October brings us substantial rises in the Crypto market. The market reached multiple considerable resistance lines in just one day. The focus is on the short term, as the next few hours may be decisive for the end of the year.