- US Dollar Index drops below 99 on Tuesday.
- Wall Street's main indexes rise sharply to reflect an upbeat market mood.
- Coming up: Food Price Index and REINZ House Price Index from New Zealand.
The NZD/USD pair advanced to its highest level since mid-March at 0.6131 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6090, adding 0.08% on a daily basis.
Upbeat Chinese data lifts kiwi
Earlier in the day, the data published by China's Customs administration revealed that the trade surplus expanded to $19.9 billion in March to surpass the market expectation of $18 billion. Furthermore, China's exports on a yearly basis contracted by 6.6% in March to beat analysts' estimate for a decline of 15% by a wide margin.
Although these readings provided a boost to the China-proxy NZD during the first half of the day, the pair has gone into a consolidation phase and seems to be having a tough time finding direction.
Meanwhile, the upbeat market mood as reflected by a decisive rebound in Wall Street's main indexes weighs on the greenback on Tuesday. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is down 0.5% on the day at 98.98 to help the pair stay in the upper half of its trading range.
On Wednesday, the Food Price Index and the REINZ House Price Index data from New Zealand will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Later in the day, the US economic docket will feature Retail Sales and Industrial Production data.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6086
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6088
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5915
|Daily SMA50
|0.6164
|Daily SMA100
|0.6376
|Daily SMA200
|0.6401
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6112
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6059
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6104
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6091
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6079
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.606
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6033
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6008
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6113
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6139
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6166
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, holding onto its gains as the market mood remains upbeat. Hopes for a gradual end to lockdowns are boosting stocks and weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD extends rally beyond 1.2600
GBP/USD trades at 5-week highs above the 1.2600 level, as the greenback remains weak. Pound bulls ignore the UK OBR publishing a scenario in which the economy squeezes by 35% in Q2.
Twitter weighs down on the crypto market
Studies on the most frequently used topics show strong downward sentiment in the crypto segment. There are divergences between the price of the Top 3 and what is said in the social networks. The transition to the bullish area of the indicator continues.
Gold: Bulls pause near 2-week old ascending trend-channel resistance
Gold now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the $1720 region.
WTI off eight-day lows, still in the red around $22 ahead of API
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extends its bearish momentum into a third day on Tuesday, having posted a new eight-day low at 21.70 in the last hour.