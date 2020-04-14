  • US Dollar Index drops below 99 on Tuesday.
  • Wall Street's main indexes rise sharply to reflect an upbeat market mood.
  • Coming up: Food Price Index and REINZ House Price Index from New Zealand.

The NZD/USD pair advanced to its highest level since mid-March at 0.6131 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6090, adding 0.08% on a daily basis.

Upbeat Chinese data lifts kiwi

Earlier in the day, the data published by China's Customs administration revealed that the trade surplus expanded to $19.9 billion in March to surpass the market expectation of $18 billion. Furthermore, China's exports on a yearly basis contracted by 6.6% in March to beat analysts' estimate for a decline of 15% by a wide margin.

Although these readings provided a boost to the China-proxy NZD during the first half of the day, the pair has gone into a consolidation phase and seems to be having a tough time finding direction.
Meanwhile, the upbeat market mood as reflected by a decisive rebound in Wall Street's main indexes weighs on the greenback on Tuesday. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is down 0.5% on the day at 98.98 to help the pair stay in the upper half of its trading range. 

On Wednesday, the Food Price Index and the REINZ House Price Index data from New Zealand will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Later in the day, the US economic docket will feature Retail Sales and Industrial Production data.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6086
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.6088
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5915
Daily SMA50 0.6164
Daily SMA100 0.6376
Daily SMA200 0.6401
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6112
Previous Daily Low 0.6059
Previous Weekly High 0.6104
Previous Weekly Low 0.585
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6091
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6079
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.606
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6033
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6008
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6113
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6139
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6166

 

 


 

