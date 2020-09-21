NZD/USD extends reversal to 0.6650, lowest in a week

- Kiwi is among the worst G10 performers on Monday, affected by risk aversion.
- NZD/USD reverses sharply from highest in over a year, erases last week gains.
The NZD/USD is having the worst day since March on Monday, making a reversal after trading on Friday at the highest since March 2019. In a few hours, it erased all of last week gains. Recently bottomed at 0.6650, the lowest level in more than a week.
The kiwi is the biggest loser in the G10 space on Monday. Risk aversion and the fact that last week it outperformed, is affecting NZD significantly. Also technical factors are playing a role.
In the US, the Dow Jones falls 810 points or 2.95% and the S&P 500 declines 2.15%. Commodities area also sharply lower with the WTI barrel falling 5% and gold 3%. The key event ahead for the NZD/USD is the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting on Wednesday but it could be offset by current market volatility if persists.
Technical levels
From a technical perspective, the NZD/USD is back under the 20-day moving average, ending a six-day winning streak. The momentum now favors more losses ahead. Below 0.6650, the next support stands at 0.6635 followed by the September low at 0.6600. On the upside, 0.6715 is again a resistance level to take into consideration.
On a wider perspective, NZD/USD needs to break and consolidate above 0.6800 to clear the way to more gains. The trend is still bullish but the short-term bias, if the current decline is confirmed, will point to some consolidation ahead.
More levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6657
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0102
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.51
|Today daily open
|0.6759
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6688
|Daily SMA50
|0.6636
|Daily SMA100
|0.6478
|Daily SMA200
|0.6393
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6799
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6746
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6799
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6661
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6779
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6766
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6736
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6714
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.679
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6821
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6843
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at fresh September lows
Risk-aversion is the main theme this Monday, amid resurgent coronavirus cases in the Old Continent and the announcement of new lockdowns. ECB’s Lagarde said the economic recovery in the EU is “very uncertain, uneven and incomplete.”
GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.2800
The Pound plunged on a dismal market mood, as PM Johnson acknowledged the kingdom is undergoing a second coronavirus wave. GBP/USD trades at one-week lows around 1.2800.
XAU/USD dives to sub-$1900 levels, six-week lows
Gold extended last week's rejection slide from a short-term descending trend-line resistance and tumbled to six-week lows during the early North American session.
Bitcoin needs to defend critical support level at $10,600
Bitcoin was trading inside an ascending triangle pattern between September 3 and September 15, which is created when the price establishes higher lows and a horizontal trendline around the swing highs.
WTI plummets to $39, down more than 4%
Crude oil prices closed the previous week sharply higher but erased a large portion of those gains on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was down 4.2%, the biggest daily percentage decline in nearly two weeks, at $39.15.