NZD/USD extends rally toward 0.6700 on broad USD weakness

- NZD/USD continues to advance toward 0.6700 on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index tests 95.00 ahead of mid-tier US data.
- Risk perception is likely to continue to impact the pair's movements.
The NZD/USD pair rose sharply on Tuesday and registered its best daily close since early January at 0.6646. After staying relatively calm during the Asian session, the pair regained its traction in the last hour and was last seen gaining 0.33% on a daily basis at 0.6666.
DXY fails to stage a rebound
The broad-based selling pressure fueled the NZD/USD's rally on Tuesday. The greenback struggled to find demand as a safe-haven in the risk-positive market atmosphere and the US Dollar Index (DXY) lost 0.7% to close at 95.15. Although global equity indexes are staging a technical correction and posting moderate losses, the DXY continues to push lower and is now losing 0.15% on the day at 95.00.
The only data featured in the US economic docket on Wednesday will be the US National Association of Realtors' Existing Home Sales, which is expected to show an increase of 24.5% in June. Nevertheless, investors are likely to ignore this report and stay focused on Wall Street. At the moment, the S&P 500 futures are down 0.35%, suggesting that US stocks could open in the red and help the USD start erasing its losses against its rivals.
On The other hand, there won't bey any significant macroeconomic data releases from New Zealand on Thursday and market participants will wait for Friday's Trade Balance figures.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6665
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|0.6642
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6521
|Daily SMA50
|0.6389
|Daily SMA100
|0.6208
|Daily SMA200
|0.6346
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6651
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6559
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6594
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6502
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6585
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6616
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6594
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6584
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6526
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6492
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6676
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.671
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6768
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, holding up its gains underpinned by the EU agreement on the recovery fund. Investors are ignoring intensifying Sino-American tensions and rising coronavirus figures in America. Jobless claims are awaited.
Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level
Gold edged higher for the fifth consecutive session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1876-77 region during the early European session.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, holding up. Investors remain upbeat, pushing the safe-haven dollar down. Sterling is shrugging off the Brexit impasse, worsening Sino-American relations tensions between the UK and China.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session
WTI takes a U-turn from $41.70 amid recent risk reset. Hopes of further stimulus favor confront US-China tussle. EIA stockpiles followed the footprints of API inventories. Traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts, for fresh impetus.