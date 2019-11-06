NZD/USD extends losses toward mid-0.65s as greenback gathers strength

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD recovery picks up steam on Tuesday.
  • Core PPI in the U.S. comes in above 2% in May.
  • Coming up: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index. 

The NZD/USD pair came under a renewed pressure in the last hour and extended its slide to its lowest level since June 3 at 0.6568. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6573, losing 0.53% on a daily basis.

Earlier in the day, the data from New Zealand showed that manufacturing sales in the first quarter of the year expanded by 2% to match analysts' estimates and was largely ignored by the market participants to let the USD's market valuation continue to drive the pair's price action.

After falling sharply in the second half of the previous week, the US Dollar Index posted modest recovery gains on Monday and gained further traction on Tuesday boosted by the decisive rebound witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields. Furthermore, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics today reported that the core Producer Price Index (PPI), which excludes volatile food and energy prices, in May was 2.3% on a yearly basis and the NFIB Business Optimism Index improved to 105 from 103.5 in April to provide additional support to the greenback.

Later in the session, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism will be released from the U.S. In the early trading hours of the Asian session, visitor arrivals and electronic card retail sales from New Zealand will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Key technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6572
Today Daily Change -0.0035
Today Daily Change % -0.53
Today daily open 0.6607
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6559
Daily SMA50 0.6631
Daily SMA100 0.6731
Daily SMA200 0.671
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6666
Previous Daily Low 0.6604
Previous Weekly High 0.6682
Previous Weekly Low 0.6528
Previous Monthly High 0.6684
Previous Monthly Low 0.6481
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6628
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6643
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6585
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6563
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6523
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6648
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6688
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.671

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

