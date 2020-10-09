NZD/USD extends gains and test levels above key resistance at 0.6660

- Kiwi outperforming during the American session as pressure eases.
- NZD/USD having the best day in weeks, erases weekly losses.
The NZD/USD keeps rising on Friday and reached at 0.6663, the highest level in two weeks. It is hovering near the top, posting modesty weekly gains, after recovering more than a hundred pips from Wednesday’s low.
The kiwi was able to recover after falling on the back of speculation about the possibility of negative interest rates from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). But the central bank tapered their bond purchases again. New Zealand will hold elections next week. The incumbent PM Jacinda Ardern is expected to win. Analysts see the election posing no significant risk to the kiwi.
USD, NZD and technicals
The combination of an improvement in market sentiment, a weaker US dollar and a rally in NZD/AUD is boosting the NZD/USD. It is having the best performance since late August, and it climbed back above the 230-day moving average.
The NZD/USD is testing levels above the 0.6650 key resistance area, and a consolidation above would likely point to further gains. The next target might be seen around 0.6700.
A failure around current level would suggest more consolation ahead between 0.6650 and 0.6540/50. A daily close clearly below 0.6540 (key horizontal support / 100-day moving average) would suggest more losses ahead.
Additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.666
|Today Daily Change
|0.0085
|Today Daily Change %
|1.29
|Today daily open
|0.6575
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6635
|Daily SMA50
|0.6631
|Daily SMA100
|0.6553
|Daily SMA200
|0.6389
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6597
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6546
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6658
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6539
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6799
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6511
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6578
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6548
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6522
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6497
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6599
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6624
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.665
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.18 amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the White House opened the door to fresh negotiations with Democrats on a large fiscal stimulus package. Rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are weighing on the common currency.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 9% in September vs. 9.7% expected
Net Change in Employment in Canada rose by 378,000 in September, compared to analysts' estimate of 156,600, and brought the Unemployment Rate down from 10.2% in August to 9% in September.
WTI slumps below $40.50 as Norway oil strike reportedly ends
After closing the first four days of the week in the positive territory and reaching its highest level in more than a month at $41.44, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned south on Friday.