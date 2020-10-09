NZD/USD extends gains and test levels above key resistance at 0.6660

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Kiwi outperforming during the American session as pressure eases.
  • NZD/USD having the best day in weeks, erases weekly losses.

The NZD/USD keeps rising on Friday and reached at 0.6663, the highest level in two weeks. It is hovering near the top, posting modesty weekly gains, after recovering more than a hundred pips from Wednesday’s low.

The kiwi was able to recover after falling on the back of speculation about the possibility of negative interest rates from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). But the central bank tapered their bond purchases again. New Zealand will hold elections next week. The incumbent PM Jacinda Ardern is expected to win. Analysts see the election posing no significant risk to the kiwi.

USD, NZD and technicals

The combination of an improvement in market sentiment, a weaker US dollar and a rally in NZD/AUD is boosting the NZD/USD. It is having the best performance since late August, and it climbed back above the 230-day moving average.

The NZD/USD is testing levels above the 0.6650 key resistance area, and a consolidation above would likely point to further gains. The next target might be seen around 0.6700.

A failure around current level would suggest more consolation ahead between 0.6650 and 0.6540/50. A daily close clearly below 0.6540 (key horizontal support / 100-day moving average) would suggest more losses ahead.

Additional levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.666
Today Daily Change 0.0085
Today Daily Change % 1.29
Today daily open 0.6575
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6635
Daily SMA50 0.6631
Daily SMA100 0.6553
Daily SMA200 0.6389
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6597
Previous Daily Low 0.6546
Previous Weekly High 0.6658
Previous Weekly Low 0.6539
Previous Monthly High 0.6799
Previous Monthly Low 0.6511
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6565
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6578
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6548
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6522
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6497
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6599
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6624
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.665

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tops 1.18 amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus

EUR/USD tops 1.18 amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus

EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the White House opened the door to fresh negotiations with Democrats on a large fiscal stimulus package. Rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are weighing on the common currency.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1

GBP/USD advances toward 1

GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August. 

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1

GBP/USD advances toward 1

GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August. 

GBP/USD News

Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 9% in September vs. 9.7% expected

Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 9% in September vs. 9.7% expected

Net Change in Employment in Canada rose by 378,000 in September, compared to analysts' estimate of 156,600, and brought the Unemployment Rate down from 10.2% in August to 9% in September.

Read more

WTI slumps below $40.50 as Norway oil strike reportedly ends

WTI slumps below $40.50 as Norway oil strike reportedly ends

After closing the first four days of the week in the positive territory and reaching its highest level in more than a month at $41.44, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned south on Friday. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures