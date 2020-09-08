NZD/USD extends daily slide to 0.6630 as USD preserves strength

- NZD/USD came under renewed selling pressure in American session.
- US Dollar Index rose to its highest level since August 12 at 93.48.
- Wall Street's main indexes suffer heavy losses on Tuesday.
The NZD/USD pair continued to push lower in the second half of the day on Tuesday and touched its lowest level since August 28th at 0.6630. Although the pair recovered modestly, it's still down 0.75% on the day at 0.6640.
USD gathers strength on flight to safety
After closing the first day of the week modestly higher, the US Dollar Index (DXY) preserved its bullish momentum on Tuesday as safe-haven flows provided a boost to the USD.
With Wall Street's main indexes opening deep in the negative territory, the DXY rose to its highest level in more than three weeks at 93.48. At the moment, the index is up 0.26% on the day at 93.30. In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases, heightened US-China geopolitical tensions and the lack of progress on the next coronavirus aid bill in the US forced investors to seek refuge.
The only data from the US showed on Tuesday that the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index dropped from 46.8 to 45 in September but was largely ignored by the market participants.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday, ANZ Business Confidence Index, ANZ Activity Outlook Index and Manufacturing Sales data for the second quarter will be released from New Zealand.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6638
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|0.6691
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6625
|Daily SMA50
|0.6606
|Daily SMA100
|0.6418
|Daily SMA200
|0.6387
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6724
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6689
|Previous Weekly High
|0.679
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6668
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6702
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6711
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6679
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6666
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6643
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6714
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6737
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6749
