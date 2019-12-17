NZD/USD extends correction from multi-month highs, trades below 0.6600

- Upbeat business sentiment data fails to help NZD.
- US Dollar Index stays above 97 ahead of mid-tier data.
- Sour market mood weighs on risk-sensitive currencies on Tuesday.
The NZD/USD pair spent the Asian trading hours moving sideways near the 0.6600 handle despite the upbeat business sentiment data from New Zealand and came under renewed bearish pressure in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6578, erasing 0.27% on a daily basis.
The ANZ Business Confidence Index in December improved to -13.2 from -26.4 in November and came in better than the market expectation of -13.6. Additionally, the ANZ Activity Outlook rose to 17.2% in the same period from 12.9%.
What's next in US-China trade war?
Nevertheless, with the euphoria of the US-China phase-one trade deal fading away amid the murky details, the NZD struggles to find demand. Furthermore, investors seem to be doubting China's ability to ramp up agricultural imports from the US as a precondition of tariff reduction.
In a recently published report, Fitch Ratings argued there was a significant risk of a renewed escalation of US-China trade tensions. "The trend in China's domestic demand may further complicate efforts to raise imports from the US," Fitch added.
During the American session on Tuesday, Housing Starts, Building Permits and Industrial Production data will be released from the United States. The US Dollar Index, which closed the day virtually unchanged at 97.15 on Monday, is posting small daily losses at 97.10. Later in the day, Current Account data from New Zealand will be looked upon for fresh impetus as well.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6577
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|0.6597
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6495
|Daily SMA50
|0.6415
|Daily SMA100
|0.64
|Daily SMA200
|0.6535
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6616
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6588
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6636
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6522
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6321
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6605
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6599
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6573
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6558
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6612
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6627
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6639
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.3200 on mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD keeps the bearish momentum intact below 1.3200, as markets shrug off an uptick in UK wages alongside a steady unemployment rate. Resurfacing hard Brexit fears continue to hurt the sentiment around the pound.
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair is trading at weekly highs, although still below 1.1180, as the dollar gives up early gains related to mounting concerns related to the US-China trade deal.
The crypto bears are raising their heads
The bearish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market are growing stronger. While Bitcoin managed to stabilize after a sharp sell-off on Monday, altcoins continue losing ground with Ripple's XRP down nearly 6% since the beginning of the day...
Gold consolidates in a range around $1475
Gold edged higher on Tuesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the previous session's narrow trading band.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range near mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and oscillated in a narrow trading band, just above mid-109.00s through the Asian session on Tuesday.