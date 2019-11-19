NZD/USD expected to remain in a consolidative fashion – UOB

The Kiwi Dollar is seen sticking to the ongoing sideline note vs. the buck, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While our expectation for NZD to trade sideways was not wrong, the registered range of 0.6390/0.6412 was much narrower than our expected range of 0.6380/0.6430. The quiet price action offers no fresh clues and NZD is likely to continue to trade sideways. Expected range for today, 0.6375/0.6415”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add as NZD traded in a quiet manner and closed little changed (0.6398, +0.01%). We continue to hold the same view from last Friday (15 Nov, spot 0.6380) wherein NZD is “expected to trade sideways between 0.6350 and 0.6465 for a while more”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is consolidating its gains closer to 1.11 amid skepticism that US-Sino trade talks will end successfully. The US Dollar has been on the back foot. President Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell regarding rates.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2950 ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2950 as UK PM Johnson and Labour's Corbyn prepare for a televised debate. The Conservatives have a significant lead in the polls.
USD/JPY: extra rangebound not ruled out
USD/JPY is extending the consolidative theme below 109.00. The 200-day SMA near 109.00 remains the next target. Price action keeps looking to US-China trade headlines.
XAU/USD Once again fails near $1475 level
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-week tops and once again started retreating from the $1475 resistance zone.
Crypto Today: SEC acts ex officio and gives hope to the market
Here's what you need to know on Tuesday. BTC/USD falls 3.65%, recovering from session lows of $8,081. The remaining margin falls above 6% to the key target of $7,569.