NZD/USD expected to move within a consolidative range so far – UOB

NZD/USD is seen extending the sideline theme in the next weeks, in opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that “the recovery in NZD has scope to test 0.6370”. We added, “the next resistance at 0.6385 is unlikely to come into the picture”. NZD briefly popped to a high of 0.6375 before easing off to trade sideways for the rest of the sessions. Momentum indicators have turned neutral and the current movement is viewed as part of a consolidation phase. In other words, NZD is expected to trade sideways for today, likely between 0.6335 and 0.6375”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “We indicated in our last update on 23 Oct (spot at 0.6405) that “NZD has to crack the strong 0.6450 level within these few days or the risk of a top would increase quickly”. The subsequent breach of the ‘strong support’ level suggests that last week’s 0.6436 peak is a short-term top (we previously expected a move to 0.6450). The current movement is viewed as an on-going consolidation phase and NZD is expected to trade sideways between 0.6300 and 0.6410 for now”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
