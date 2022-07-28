- NZD/USD climbed almost 0.20% on Thursday after Fed’s hike and dismal US GDP data.
- Money market futures expectations of a Fed’s 75 bps rate hike in September lie at a 78% chance.
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Buyers reclaiming 0.6308 would pave the way for further gains; otherwise, a move towards 0.6200 is on the cards.
The NZD/USD rises after the release of mediocre US GDP data that shows the US economy is in a technical recession after the Federal Reserve increased rates by 75 bps on Wednesday. Market players speculate that the Fed tilted “dovish,” which appears premature, as Fed Chair Powell reiterated that they are committed to bringing inflation down to 2%.
Nevertheless, the NZD/USD is trading at 0.6272 after diving in the early Asian session and hitting the daily low at 0.6250, but buyers stepping in lifted the pair just shy of reaching 0.6300.
NZD/USD advances due to upbeat sentiment on bad US GDP print
Investors’ moods shifted positively in the last couple of hours. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that GDP for the second quarter in its Advance estimate contracted by 0.9%, missing estimations of a 0.4% growth. That said, money market futures have scaled back Fed tightening, and odds of a 75 bps rate hike in September lie at 78%.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index is almost flat at 106.481 after reaching a daily high at 106.975. US Treasury yields are also down, led by the US 10-year benchmark note coupon diving ten bps, sitting at 2.680%. These aforementioned factors are a tailwind for the New Zealand dollar, though it has barely blinked, as some analysts see the current reaction as a “misreading” of what the Fed is doing and will do.
Analysts at BBH said that the Fed “… noted that spending and production are softer while job gains remain robust. Lastly, the statement noted that balance sheet reduction is proceeding at its announced pace. All of this was pretty much as expected. There was no hint of a pause or that the Fed is even thinking about a pause.”
They added, “The initial market response was that the Fed had pivoted. We wholeheartedly disagree.”
Aside from this, US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on July 23 increased by 256K, higher than estimations but lower than the previous week’s 261K.
What to watch
The New Zealand economic docket will feature the ANZ Consumer Confidence for July, foreseen at 79. On the US front, the calendar will feature the core and headline PCE Price Index for June, the Chicago PMI, and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for July.
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The NZD/USD remains neutral-to-downward biased, despite jumping in two-volatile trading sessions, namely Wednesday and Thursday. If NZD/USD buyers break above the 50-day EMA at 0.6307, the next resistance would be the June 16 daily high at 0.6395. Otherwise, the NZD/USD first support would be 0.6200, which, once cleared, would open the door for a test of the 20-day EMA at 0.6192.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6272
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6262
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6194
|Daily SMA50
|0.631
|Daily SMA100
|0.6509
|Daily SMA200
|0.6673
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6278
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6192
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6305
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6141
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6576
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6245
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6225
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6209
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6157
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6123
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6296
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.633
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6382
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!