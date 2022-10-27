- The kiwi loses steam after hitting resistance at 0.5870.
- The US dollar picks up after a two-day sell-off.
- NZD/USD should extend beyond 0.5880 to gain bullish traction – UOB.
The New Zealand dollar has managed to regain lost ground after bouncing from 0.5790 earlier on Thursday, but the pair is struggling to find acceptance above 0.5870 and remains little changed on the daily chart.
Kiwi’s rally loses steam with the USD picking up
A better-than-expected US Gross Domestic Product report contributed to easing negative pressure on the US dollar on Thursday. According to data released by the Commerce Department, the US economy expanded at an unexpected 4.6% pace in the third quarter, putting an end to two consecutive negative quarters and calming recession fears.
The moderately positive USD tone is posing headwinds to the kiwi, which had rallied about 2.5% over the past two days amid broad-based USD weakness as the investors start to price in a certain softening in the Fed’s monetary tightening cycle
The USD Index, which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of the most traded currencies, is trading about 0.6%, back above the 110.00 level following a nearly 2% reversal over the last two days.
NZD/USD: Above 0.5880 further sustained appreciation is likely – UOB
FX analysts at UOB point out that a successful move above 0.5880 might trigger further appreciation: “Despite the rapid rise, upward momentum has not improved by much. That said, NZD could rise, but it has to close above 0.5880 before a further sustained advance is likely. Looking ahead, the next resistance is at 0.5920. Support is at 0.5770, but only a break of 0.5740 would indicate that NZD is not strengthening further.”
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5859
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|0.5834
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.567
|Daily SMA50
|0.5885
|Daily SMA100
|0.6074
|Daily SMA200
|0.6372
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5846
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5725
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5771
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5551
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5771
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5758
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5681
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5878
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5922
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5998
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
