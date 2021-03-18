NZD/USD erases portion of Wednesday's gains, retreats below 0.7220

- NZD/USD stays under modest bearish pressure following Wednesday's climb.
- US Dollar Index rebounds above 91.60 ahead of Initial Jobless Claims data.
- Rising US T-bond yields continue to support the greenback.
The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback in the late American session allowed NZD/USD to close the day with strong gains on Wednesday. However, the pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and started to retrace its climb. As of writing, NZD/USD was down 0.3% on the day at 0.7218.
DXY rebounds after FOMC-inspired slump
The US Federal Reserve's Summary of Projections revealed on Wednesday that the majority of policymakers were not expecting a rate hike until the end of 2023. Additionally, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reaffirmed that they will not even think about tapering asset purchases until they see substantial progress toward their employment and inflation goals.
The FOMC's dovish tone triggered a USD selloff and the US Dollar Index (DXY) snapped a three-day winning streak and lost nearly 0.5% on Wednesday.
However, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its rally and touched its highest level in nearly 14 months at 1.744% on Thursday and helped the greenback regather its strength. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.2% on the day at 91.62.
Later in the session, the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be the only data featured in the US economic docket. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.4% on the day, suggesting that the USD is likely to continue to outperform its rivals in the second half of the day with investors turning cautious amid surging T-bond yields.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7222
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|0.7244
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7246
|Daily SMA50
|0.7215
|Daily SMA100
|0.7099
|Daily SMA200
|0.6848
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7264
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7153
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7241
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7103
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7222
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7195
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7176
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7109
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7065
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7288
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7332
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7399
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, reversing some of the post-FOMC rise towards 1.20. The Fed pledged to keep loose policy for longer. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD slips as US yields rise, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs above 1.40 after US ten-year yields jumped to 1.70% in a counter move to the Fed's dovish decision. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and acknowledge better prospects.
XAU/USD defends $1730 despite surging Treasury yields
Gold attempts a tepid bounce above $1730 after a knee-jerk slide. A sudden upsurge in the Treasury yields tempered gold’s upside. XAU/USD holds onto 100-HMA ahead of the US economic data.
Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1. The MACD indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are not ready to give up control.
Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?
The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.