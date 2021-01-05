NZD/USD erases Monday's losses, steadies above 0.7200 ahead of key events

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD clings to daily gains above 0.7200 on Tuesday.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory following Monday's recovery.
  • Eyes on US ISM Manufacturing PMI data and Georgia election.

The NZD/USD pair rose above 0.7200 on Monday but reversed its direction in the second half of the day as the souring market mood helped the greenback outperform its rivals. On Tuesday, however, the pair didn't have a tough time gathering bullish momentum and was last seen trading at 0.7213, where it was up 0.55% on a daily basis.

Focus shifts to US data, Georgia election

The sharp decline witnessed in the major equity indexes in the US provided a boost to the US Dollar Index (DXY) and allowed it to close the day little changed near 89.90. Resurfacing fears over nationwide lockdowns hurting the global economic recovery and the upcoming election in Georgia, which will determine if Democrats will be able to take control of the Senate, weighed on the sentiment on Monday.

Nevertheless, the DXY failed to preserve its bullish momentum and the S&P 500 Futures are trading in the positive territory, suggesting that risk flows are returning to markets. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.23% on the day at 89.65.

Later in the day, the ISM Manufacturing PMI for December will be featured in the US economic docket. Additionally, several FOMC policymakers will be delivering speeches. 

Additionally, investors will also keep a close eye on Georgia election. If early exit polls point out to a Senate with Democratic majority, the risk-positive environment could continue to hurt the USD.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7716
Today Daily Change 0.0052
Today Daily Change % 0.68
Today daily open 0.7664
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7582
Daily SMA50 0.7396
Daily SMA100 0.7297
Daily SMA200 0.702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7741
Previous Daily Low 0.7642
Previous Weekly High 0.7743
Previous Weekly Low 0.7557
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.768
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7703
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7624
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7584
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7526
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7723
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7781
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7821

 

 

