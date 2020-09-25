NZD/USD erases majority of daily gains, retreats to 0.6550 area

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD lost its traction after rising toward 0.6500.
  • US Dollar Index started to push higher following Thursday's correction.
  • Durable Goods Orders will be released form the US on Friday.

The NZD/USD pair rose to a fresh daily high of 0.6592 in the early trading hours of the European session but lost its traction. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily gains at 0.6557. For the week, NZD/USD is still down more than 100 pips.

DXY edges higher ahead of Durable Goods Orders data

There were no macroeconomic data releases from New Zealand on Friday and the USD's market valuation remained the primary driver of NZD/USD's movements.

A late rebound witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes on Thursday caused the safe-haven greenback to lose interest and the US Dollar Index (DXY) snapped a four-day winning streak. However, the cautious market mood, as reflected by slumping European stocks, is helping the USD outperform its rivals ahead of the American session.

At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.2% on the day at 94.53 and the S&P 500 futures are down 0.4%, suggesting that major equity indexes in the US could start the last day of the week in the negative territory.

Later in the day, the US Census Bureau will release the Durable Goods Orders data for August. Analysts expect a 1.5% increase following July's upsurge of 11.4%. If a better-than-expected reading provides a boost to risk sentiment, the USD could struggle to preserve its strength in the second half of the day.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6559
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 0.6541
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6692
Daily SMA50 0.664
Daily SMA100 0.65
Daily SMA200 0.6394
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6576
Previous Daily Low 0.6511
Previous Weekly High 0.6799
Previous Weekly Low 0.6661
Previous Monthly High 0.6764
Previous Monthly Low 0.6488
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6536
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6551
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6509
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6477
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6444
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6575
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6608
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.664

 

 

