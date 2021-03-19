NZD/USD erases daily gains, turns flat below 0.7170

- NZD/USD pair is trading in a narrow band following Thursday's drop.
- US Dollar Index holds steady a little below 92.00.
- There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases featured in US economic docket.
The NZD/USD pair fell sharply on Thursday and erased all the gains it recorded on Wednesday. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers on the last day of the week, the pair seems to be struggling to make a decisive move in either direction and was last seen trading flat at 0.7165.
On Thursday, the sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields provided a boost to the greenback. The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose nearly 0.5% as the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield posted an impressive daily gain of 4.4%. Ahead of the weekend, the DXY is moving sideways around 91.90, not allowing NZD/USD stage a rebound.
Eyes on US-China talks
Meanwhile, the latest headlines surrounding the US-China talks in Alaska point to heightened geopolitical tensions between two superpowers.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian noted that there was a lot of confrontation between the two sides and the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that China has ramped up Iranian and Venezuelan oil purchases. If tensions continue to escalate, the China-sensitive NZD could start weakening its rivals in the coıming days.
The US economic docket won't be featuring any significant macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and the bond markets stay relatively quiet, suggesting that NZD/USD could extend its sideways grind during the American session.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7168
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00
|Today daily open
|0.7168
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7243
|Daily SMA50
|0.7213
|Daily SMA100
|0.7105
|Daily SMA200
|0.6852
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.727
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7159
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7241
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7103
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7201
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7228
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7128
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7017
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7239
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.731
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.735
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.19 as US yields fall off highs
EUR/USD has bounced off 1.19 as US ten-year yields slip below 1.70%, carrying the dollar down with them. EU countries are resuming their usage of AstraZeneca's vaccines after a green light from the European regulator.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3950 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD extends its advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. The greenback is declining as bond bears take a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and tense Sino-American talks.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited
Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.
Cardano targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed
Markets are in a more cautious mood as rising yields have been weighing on stocks and keeping the dollar bid. The BOJ's decision rattled Japanese shares and Canadian retail sales are eyed. Sino-American talks have resulted in rows.