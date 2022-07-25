- NZD/USD bulls stay in charge ahead of a busy week.
- The Fed is the showdown event among a number of key data.
In a slow start to the week, NZD/USD is up towards the end of the New York session, higher by 0.27% on the day after rising from a low of 0.6214 to a high of 0.6279. The US dollar was pressured vs. a basket of rival and major currencies on Monday as investors moved to the sidelines.
The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at the conclusion of its policy meeting on Wednesday. However, the concerns are stemming from recent data that is showing that the world's largest economic power could be headed for a recession. On Friday, data showed that the US Composite PMI Output Index fell far more than expected to 47.5 this month from a final reading of 52.3 in June.
''The Kiwi gained overnight in uneven market conditions,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said. ''Data over the rest of the week may prove to be pivotal for medium-term levels for the NZD,'' the analysts advise. ''How hawkish the FOMC is, along with US data on wages and inflation, may set the tone for DXY. And domestically, ANZBO is likely to be very important for getting a read on how the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s hikes are feeding into price pressures and activity.''
In the US, traders will be paying attention to the advance reading for second-quarter Gross Domestic Product, for one. If this were to show negative growth, the US will be showing a traditional definition of recession. We then have the Fed's preferred inflation measure which will be released in the form of Personal Consumption Expenditures, PCE.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6263
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6267
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6194
|Daily SMA50
|0.6313
|Daily SMA100
|0.6526
|Daily SMA200
|0.6686
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6305
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6211
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6305
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6141
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6576
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6269
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6247
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6217
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6167
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6123
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6311
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6355
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6405
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
