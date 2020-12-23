NZD/USD ends higher on Walll Street in a positive risk environment

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • NZD/USD rests at daily resistance following an impressive rally.
  • Risk sentiment flips positive into the final days before Xmas.

NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7095 between a low of 0.7030 and 0.7104 and higher by over 0.8% in a liquidity hunt back into daily resistance.

Markets are moving fast in a holiday-shortened week this week.

Risk sentiment is being juggled between positive news on Phase-4 US stimulus and the ongoing surge in global COVID cases.

On the coronavirus front, at least four drugmakers expect their COVID-19 vaccines will be effective against the new fast-spreading variant.

Companies are performing tests that should provide confirmation in a few weeks. Ugur Sahin, chief executive of Germany’s BioNTech, which with partner Pfizer Inc, took less than a year to get a vaccine approved, said on Tuesday he expects its messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine to still work well.

High beta currencies, such as the New Zealand dollar, have enjoyed a risk-on tone. Traders remain optimistic on the domestic front also.

Last week, the third-quarter growth inched above zero (+0.4%) in the year-on-year gauge with a strong 14.0% quarter-on-quarter, suggesting a fast economic recovery and limited impact of new restrictive measures in the third quarter.

This has the market presuming that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will not cut rates in the next year.

Another factor underpinning the bird came in the Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s recent comment on the currency that pointed to a relaxed stance on the recent appreciation.

However, the currency remains the only overbought commodity currency in the G10 (net longs vs USD were at 17% of open interest as of last week, according to CFTC data), so some position-squaring may get in the way of further gains over the final days of the year. 

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7096
Today Daily Change 0.0053
Today Daily Change % 0.75
Today daily open 0.7043
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7064
Daily SMA50 0.6878
Daily SMA100 0.6755
Daily SMA200 0.6504
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7114
Previous Daily Low 0.7031
Previous Weekly High 0.7172
Previous Weekly Low 0.7054
Previous Monthly High 0.7052
Previous Monthly Low 0.6589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7063
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7082
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7011
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.698
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6928
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7094
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7146
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7177

 

 

