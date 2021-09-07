NZD/USD Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave B correction seen towards 0.7030

- NZD/USD bears prepare for a correction toward 0.7030 at least.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of recent upswing seen toward 0.6950.
- Bulls remain poised to push towards 0.7200 against 0.6800.
NZD/USD could prepare for a corrective drop toward 0.7030 soon. The currency pair has taken out strong resistance around the 0.7100 level and pushed through 0.7180 recently. The immediate short-term outlook remains bearish against 0.7200.
The larger degree wave count for NZD/USD is indicting that the drop between 0.7460 and 0.6800 was a standard flat (3-3-5), labeled as A-B-C on the chart here. The termination is also Wave (A) on one larger degree.
Ideally, NZD/USD should carve a larger degree Wave (B) towards 0.7200 at least, before resuming lower to terminate Wave (C). Also, note that Wave (B) would subdivide into 3 waves A-B-C as the counter-trend progresses.
The recent rally between 0.6800 and 0.7180 could be labeled as potential Wave A termination. If correct, NZD/USD will soon be underway to produce Wave (B) towards 0.7030 at least. Also, note that 0.7030 is the 30.2% Fibonacci retracement of Wave A.
Furthermore, the probability remains for a drop towards 0.6950, which is 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of Wave A.
If the above structure unfolds accordingly, bulls would remain inclined to push toward 0.7200 as Wave C progresses. Once the counter-trend terminates the larger degree Wave (B), we can expect NZD/USD to resume lower again.
Alternate count
Alternatively, NZD/USD might have completed the corrective drop between the 0.7460 and 0.6800 mark respectively.
In that case, the trend has turned higher against 0.6800, with a potential target above the 0.7460 mark.
Technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7139
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.7135
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6995
|Daily SMA50
|0.6991
|Daily SMA100
|0.7084
|Daily SMA200
|0.7116
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7162
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7127
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7171
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6987
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7089
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.714
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7149
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.712
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7106
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7085
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7155
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7176
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.719
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
