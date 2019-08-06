NZD/USD edges lower toward 0.65 ahead of RBNZ policy announcements

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • GDT Price Index comes in at -2.6% to miss market expectation.
  • US Dollar Index looks to snap three-day losing streak.
  • RBNZ is expected to cut policy rate 25 basis points to 1.25%.

Following the sharp upsurge to a daily high of 0.6587 during the Asian trading hours, the NZD/USD pair steadily erased its gains as investors are repositioning themselves ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) monetary policy meeting. As of writing, the pair was down 0.03% on the day at 0.6524.

Tuesday's data published by Statistics New Zealand revealed that the Unemployment Rate in the second quarter fell to 3.9% from 4.2% to come in better than analysts' estimate of 4.3% to trigger an NZD buying wave. However, concerns over the ongoing US-China trade conflict, which makes it difficult for China-sensitive antipodeans to find demand, didn't allow the currency to preserve its bullish momentum.

In the second half of the day, the bi-weekly Global Dairy Trade auction's Price Index arrived at -2.6% to further weigh on the currency.

Eyes on RBNZ

During the Asian trading hours on Wednesday, the RBNZ is expected to announce a 25 basis point cut to its policy rate. Although this action seems to be already priced in, investors will be scrutinizing the policy statement and look to see if the bank is willing to adopt an aggressive dovish stance. Previewing this event, “The RBNZ said in June that a lower OCR “was likely to be necessary” and that risks were “tilted to the downside”. Data since then has confirmed this,” said ANZ analysts. 

“We are forecasting a further OCR cut in November, with the risks rapidly tilting towards another next year should the economy fail to recover its mojo.”

On the other hand, following a sharp drop that lasted for three trading days, the US Dollar Index (DXY) staged a technical correction today, keeping the bearish pressure on the pair intact. The DXY is now looking to snap its losing streak as it adds 0.26% on the day at 97.65.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6525
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 0.6528
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.666
Daily SMA50 0.6626
Daily SMA100 0.6655
Daily SMA200 0.6726
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6546
Previous Daily Low 0.6488
Previous Weekly High 0.6642
Previous Weekly Low 0.6505
Previous Monthly High 0.6792
Previous Monthly Low 0.6543
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.651
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6524
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6495
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6463
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6437
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6553
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6579
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6611

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

