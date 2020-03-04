NZD/USD edges higher to 0.6300 area ahead of key US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index rebounds modestly after testing 97 on Tuesday.
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to push lower.
  • Coming up: ADP Employment Change and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI from US.

The NZD/USD pair erased a portion of Tuesday's decisive gains during the Asian trading hours but didn't have a difficult time regaining traction. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6298, adding 0.4% on a daily basis.

Although the Federal Reserve's surprising 50 basis points rate cut on Tuesday triggered a USD selloff, sharp fall witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields and stocks US pointed out to a risk-off environment and kept the NZD's gains in check. With European equity indexes and the US stock futures climbing higher on Wednesday, the pair took advantage of the upbeat market and, once again, turned north.

Nevertheless, the 10-year US T-bond yield remains dangerously close to all-time lows that it set on Tuesday at 0.916% and erases 5% on the day, suggesting that the flight-to-safety could restart dominating markets in the near-term. 

Focus shifts to US data

In the second half of the day, the ADP Employment Change and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI data will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Some experts think that the Fed could opt out for another 25 basis points rate cut at its March meeting and disappointing readings could ramp up this probability and weigh on the greenback.

At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.25% on the day at 97.38, limiting the pair's upside for the time being.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6298
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 0.6288
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.637
Daily SMA50 0.6516
Daily SMA100 0.6484
Daily SMA200 0.6487
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6326
Previous Daily Low 0.624
Previous Weekly High 0.6359
Previous Weekly Low 0.6192
Previous Monthly High 0.6504
Previous Monthly Low 0.6192
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6293
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6273
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6243
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6199
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6157
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6329
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6371
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6415

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes amid weaker US yields, Biden's lead

EUR/USD stabilizes amid weaker US yields, Biden's lead

EUR/USD is trading at the higher ground as US yields drop and weigh on the dollar after the Fed´s cut. Earlier, the greenback gained ground as centrist Biden led the Democrats' Super Tuesday."

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured below 1.2800 amid BOE speculation

GBP/USD pressured below 1.2800 amid BOE speculation

GBP/USD is trading below 1.28, amid speculation that the BOE follows the Federal Reserve in announcing rate cuts to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis. Final UK Services PMI is 53.2 in February.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Biden boosts mood after Fed's coronavirus cut fails, critical US data eyed

Forex Today: Biden boosts mood after Fed's coronavirus cut fails, critical US data eyed

Centrist Joe Biden is emerging as the new front-runner in the Democratic Party's "Super Tuesday" of primaries. Nevertheless, left-leaning Bernie Sanders has won California – the largest state – and the race continues. 

Read more

Gold eases from weekly tops, down little around $1635 level

Gold eases from weekly tops, down little around $1635 level

Gold witnessed a modest pullback from weekly tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1631 region during the early European session.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures