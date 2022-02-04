NZD/USD ebbs back below 0.6650 in pre-NFP profit taking, as traders brace for incoming volatility

- NZD/USD has been ebbing lower amid pre-NFP profit-taking though remains within recent intraday ranges and up on the week.
- The pair currently trades in the 0.6630 area, with technicians eyeing 0.6530 support and 0.6700 resistance.
Pre-US jobs data nerves has seen NZD/USD pare some its recent gains this Friday, with the pair dipping back under the 0.6650 level in recent trade and currently trading lower by about 0.4% on the session. Profit-taking in the run-up to the release of the January US labour market report has seen the pair slide back from earlier weekly highs in the 0.6680s to current levels around 0.6630, though some dip-buying is offering some support ahead of Thursday’s 0.6610 lows. On the week, the kiwi still trades with gains of about 1.4% versus the buck, though things are likely to be choppy post-US jobs data release and a close at current levels seems unlikely.
Regarding the upcoming US data; the latest report from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics is expected to reveal a slowdown in the pace of US job creation last month as the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant disrupted normal labour market churn. That could manifest itself in a negative headline non-farm payroll employment change number. FX market participants will also be paying close attention to measures of labour market slack and wage growth, as the Fed worries that labour market tightness and resultant wage growth presents upside risks to near-term inflation.
Indeed, the US dollar will be choppy on the Average Hourly Earning component of the upcoming report. An upside surprise could send NZD/USD lower as traders price in a more aggressive Fed hiking cycle, while a downside surprise could send the pair higher. To the downside, traders should keep an eye on support in the form of last week’s lows in the 0.6530s, while to the upside, resistance in the form of this week’s highs in the 0.6680s and the 2021 lows at 0.6700 should be noted.
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6629
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|0.6658
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6717
|Daily SMA50
|0.6762
|Daily SMA100
|0.6901
|Daily SMA200
|0.6988
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6682
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6609
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6728
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6529
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6529
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6654
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6637
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6617
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6577
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6723
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6763
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1450 despite weak EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.1450 during the European session on Friday. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales declined by 3% in December but this print doesn't seem to be hurting the euro. Investors await the US January jobs report.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.3550 ahead of US data
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure on Friday and continues to push lower toward 1.3550. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the January Nonfarm Payrolls data later in the day.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.3550 ahead of US data
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure on Friday and continues to push lower toward 1.3550. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the January Nonfarm Payrolls data later in the day.
Gold rises above $1,810 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold (XAU/USD) is pushing higher ahead of the American session and was last seen trading above $1,810. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, allowing the yellow metal to continue to gather strength.
BTC sets a bull trap before ultimate crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price has shown an increase in buyers over the past two days, leading to a quick run-up. This uptrend will likely last as BTC retests a crucial psychological level, luring buyers into a bull trap.