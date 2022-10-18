- NZD/USD rallies on hotter-than-expected Q3 inflation figures from New Zealand.
- The risk-on mood weighs on the USD and further benefits the risk-sensitive kiwi.
- Hawkish Fed expectations help limit the USD downside and seem to cap the pair.
The NZD/USD pair gains strong positive traction for the second successive day on Tuesday and climbs to a fresh one-and-half-week high during the early North American session. Spot prices, however, struggle to find acceptance above the 0.5700 mark and retreat a few pips from the daily peak.
The New Zealand dollar gets a strong boost in reaction to hotter domestic consumer inflation for the third quarter, which lifts bets for more rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. On the other hand, the ongoing rally in the equity markets undermines the safe-haven US dollar and offers additional support to the risk-sensitive kiwi.
The USD downtick, however, remains cushioned amid firming expectations that the Federal Reserve will stick to its aggressive policy tightening path to combat stubbornly high inflation. In fact, the current market pricing indicates a nearly 100% chance of another supersized 75 bps rate hike in November, which acts as a tailwind for the USD.
Furthermore, better-than-expected US Industrial Production data, which recorded a growth of 0.4% in September as compared to -0.1% previous, offers some support to the greenback. This turns out to be a key factor capping the upside for the NZD/USD pair and warrants some caution before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to a slew of important Chinese macro data, due for release during the Asian session on Wednesday. This will play a key role in influencing the broader market risk sentiment. Apart from this, the USD price dynamics should provide a fresh impetus to the NZD/USD pair and help determine the near-term trajectory.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5693
|Today Daily Change
|0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|1.15
|Today daily open
|0.5628
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5689
|Daily SMA50
|0.5976
|Daily SMA100
|0.6129
|Daily SMA200
|0.641
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.565
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5551
|Previous Weekly High
|0.573
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5512
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5589
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.557
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5511
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5471
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5709
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5767
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
