NZD/USD eases from multi-week top post-US ADP report, holds above 0.6200 ahead of FOMC

- NZD/USD climbs to over a two-week high in reaction to the upbeat domestic jobs data.
- A combination of factors weighs heavily on the USD and remains supportive of the move.
- The upbeat US ADP report does little to provide any impetus ahead of the FOMC decision.
The NZD/USD pair gains strong follow-through positive traction for the second successive day and climbs to a two-and-half-week top, around the mid-0.6200s on Wednesday. The pair maintains its bid tone heading into the North American session, though struggles to capitalize on the move and remains below a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) continues to draw support from the upbeat domestic jobs data, which backs the case for further interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (NZD). Apart from this, the ongoing US Dollar (USD) retracement slide from a three-week high touched on Tuesday provides an additional boost to the NZD/USD pair and remains supportive of the intraday positive move. Concerns over the US debt ceiling, along with renewed fears of a full-blown banking crisis, drag the US Treasury bond yields lower and continue to weigh on the Greenback.
Apart from this, a slight recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a positive tone around the equity markets - further undermines the safe-haven buck and benefits the risk-sensitive Kiwi. The USD bulls, meanwhile, seem rather unimpressed by the upbeat US ADP report, which showed that private-sector employers added 296K jobs in April as compared to the 142K in the previous month and 148K anticipated. The upside, however, remains capped, at least for the time being, as traders now seem reluctant ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC policy decision.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to hike rates by 25 bps and could soften its hawkish stance amid slowing economic growth. Investors, however, remain divided over the possibility that the Fed will announce a pause in its rate-hiking cycle as inflation is still trending above the target. Hence, the accompanying policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting presser will be scrutinized for clues about the future rate-hike path. This, in turn, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6235
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|0.6208
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6199
|Daily SMA50
|0.6207
|Daily SMA100
|0.6283
|Daily SMA200
|0.616
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6219
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6163
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6189
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6111
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6389
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6198
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6184
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6175
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6141
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6119
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6231
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6253
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6287
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
