NZD/USD eases after hitting 0.6800 mark for the first time since March 2019

- RBNZ's Inflation Expectations rose to 1.59% for Q4 2020 and provided a goodish lift to NZD/USD.
- The uncertain US political situation kept the USD bulls on the defensive and remained supportive.
- A sustained move beyond the 0.6800 level will mark a fresh bullish breakout ahead of NFP report.
The NZD/USD pair shot to its highest level since March 2019, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum further beyond the 0.6800 round-figure mark.
The pair added to the overnight strong gains and continued scaling higher through the first half of the trading action on Friday. The buying interest around the kiwi picked up pace following the release of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Inflation Expectations, which rose to 1.59% QoQ for the fourth quarter of 2020.
The figures, although temporarily, seemed to have dashed hopes for immediate policy action by the RBNZ. This, along with a subdued US dollar demand, triggered a fresh bout of a short-covering move around the NZD/USD pair. Bulls seemed unaffected by the prevalent cautious mood and drive flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi.
The wait for the final outcome of nail-biting US elections is still not over, though the markets have been betting that Democrat candidate Joe Biden will become the next US president. However, the fact that Republicans will retain control of the Senate dashed hopes for large fiscal stimulus packages to support the economy.
The high degree of uncertainty held the USD bulls from placing any bets. Adding to this, the wait for the results kept investors on edge, albeit did little to hinder the NZD/USD pair ongoing positive momentum as the focus now shifts to Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP.
From a technical perspective, a sustained move beyond the 0.6800 level will mark a fresh bullish breakthrough an important horizontal resistance. This, in turn, should prompt some fresh technical buying and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move for the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6784
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.6772
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6654
|Daily SMA50
|0.6657
|Daily SMA100
|0.6611
|Daily SMA200
|0.6394
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6778
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6679
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6726
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6597
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6726
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6546
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.674
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6717
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6708
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6643
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6608
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6807
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6843
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6907
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes gains toward 1.1850 as US elections are closely watched
EUR/USD has resumed its gains, trading close to 1.1850. The US elections are closely watched with the latest being Biden taking the lead in Georgia. The Nonfarm Payrolls are eyed.
GBP/USD retreats from highs amid US elections, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD has retreated from the highs but holding above 1.31 as the US election count continues and the US Nonfarm Payrolls are awaited. Brexit developments are also awaited.
XAU/USD bulls eye $1970 amid a potential bull flag
Gold consolidates Thursday’s massive rally to two-months highs. A potential bull flag formation spotted on the hourly chart. A test of $1970 is on the cards, with eyes on NFP, US election results.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Encouraging data but little action expected
US employment sector is foreseen growing yet at a slow pace. The US presidential election’s dispute will likely overshadow employment data. USD moving on the market’s sentiment, risk-on may not survive upcoming events.
WTI: Drops further below 100/50-day EMA confluence towards $38.00
WTI extends pullback from the monthly high of $39.55. The black gold surged to the highest since October 27 the previous day, before taking a U-turn from a join of 50-day and 100-day EMAs. The falling trend line from August 26 adds to the upside barriers.