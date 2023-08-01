NZD/USD drops vertically as US Dollar strengthens ahead of ISM Manufacturing PMI

- NZD/USD falls sharply to near 0.6140 amid sheer strength in the US Dollar.
- Investors will focus on US ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings data.
- NZ Unemployment Rate is expected to rise to 3.5% against the former release of 3.4%.
The NZD/USD pair falls back swiftly to near 0.6140 as the market moods turn cautious ahead of the United States economic data. The Kiwi asset faces selling pressure amid sheer strength in the US Dollar Index (DXY) ahead of the Manufacturing PMI to be reported by the Institute of Supply Management (ISM).
S&P500 is expected to open on a bearish note following negative cues from overnight futures. A stock-specific action is expected in the US equities amid Q2 corporate earnings season. The US Dollar Index climbs strongly above 104.20 as global recession fears deepen.
Going forward, investors will focus on US ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings data. As per the estimates, Manufacturing PMI jumped to 46.5 from the former release of 46.0 but remained in a contraction phase. New Orders Index that demonstrates forward demand is seen declining to 44.0 against the former release of 45.6.
Meanwhile, JOLTS Job Openings data would drop to 9.62M against May’s release of 9.824M. The economic data would provide cues about labor demand. The US labor market is facing the headwinds of labor shortages. Higher job openings would elevate labor demand further.
On the New Zealand Dollar front, investors are awaiting the Q2 Employment data, which will release on Wednesday. As per the estimates, the New Zealand labor market was added by fresh 0.5% payrolls. Quarterly Labor Cost Index is seen rising by 1.2% vs. the prior release of 0.9%. Higher Employment costs could elevate inflationary pressures further. The Unemployment Rate is expected to rise to 3.5% against the former release of 3.4%.
An increase in the labor cost index could prompt the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to raise interest rates further.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.615
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.95
|Today daily open
|0.6209
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6232
|Daily SMA50
|0.6166
|Daily SMA100
|0.6198
|Daily SMA200
|0.6222
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6226
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6149
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6274
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.612
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6178
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6163
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6086
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.624
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6272
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6317
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
