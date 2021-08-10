NZD/USD drops to one-week lows, around 0.6970 area

- NZD/USD edged lower for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.
- Rising bets for an earlier Fed taper continued underpinning the USD.
- COVID-19 jitters also drove flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi.
The NZD/USD pair continued losing ground through the Asian session and dropped to one-week lows, around the 0.6970-65 region in the last hour.
The pair extended its recent rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. The downward trajectory was sponsored by sustained US dollar buying interest and worries about rising COVID-19 cases.
Friday's blockbuster US NFP report fueled speculations that the Fed could move more quickly to reduce its pandemic-era stimulus. Investors also brought forward the likely timing for the Fed policy tightening and have started pricing in the possibility of an interest rate hike, as soon as 2022.
The market speculations were reaffirmed by the recent strong positive move in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond surged past the 1.30% threshold on Monday in reaction to Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic's comments.
Speaking at an online event, Bostic said that the Fed could begin tapering between October and December, or even earlier if there is another month or two of strong job gains. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback.
Apart from this, investors remain worried about the economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus. This was evident from a generally softer tone around the equity markets, which further benefitted the safe-haven USD and weighed on the perceived riskier kiwi.
With the latest leg down, the NZD/USD pair has now reversed a major part of last week's positive move and seems vulnerable to slide further. In the absence of any major market-moving economic data, the USD price dynamics might turn out to be an exclusive driver of the pair's move.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.698
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6993
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6986
|Daily SMA50
|0.7039
|Daily SMA100
|0.7094
|Daily SMA200
|0.7105
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7027
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6981
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7089
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6952
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6998
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7009
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6974
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6954
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6928
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.702
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7047
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7066
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
