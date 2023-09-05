NZD/USD drops to one-week low after weaker Chinese PMI, eyes 0.5900 on modest USD uptick

- NZD/USD edges lower on Tuesday following the disappointing release of Chinese PMI.
- A modest USD uptick further contributes to the mildly offered tone surrounding the pair.
- Hopes for more stimulus from China might lend some support to the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
The NZD/USD pair attracts fresh sellers during the Asian session on Tuesday and drops to a one-week low, around the 0.5920-0.5915 region in reaction to the disappointing Chinese data.
In fact, a private survey showed that business activity in China's services sector expanded for an eighth straight month in August, albeit at the slowest pace in eight months. The Caixin/S&P Global Services PMI dropped from 54.1 in July to 51.8 last month, marking the lowest reading since December 2022. The report revives concerns about the worsening economic conditions in the world's second-largest economy, which, in turn, is seen as weighing on antipodean currencies, including the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).
Apart from this, the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) buying turns out to be another factor exerting some downward pressure on the NZD/USD pair. That said, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and help limit the downside for the major. Investors now seem convinced that the Fed will leave its interest rates unchanged at the September policy meeting and the bets were reaffirmed by Friday's mixed jobs data.
This, along with the latest optimism over more stimulus measures from China, which remains supportive of a generally positive tone around the equity markets, could act as a tailwind for the risk-sensitive Kiwi. The NZD/USD could further draw support from the fact that S&P Global Ratings downplayed the possibility of a credit rating downgrade remains for New Zealand, despite some challenges with the fiscal deficit and the current account deficit. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5924
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|0.594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.596
|Daily SMA50
|0.6098
|Daily SMA100
|0.6135
|Daily SMA200
|0.6219
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5961
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5931
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6015
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5887
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5943
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.595
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5927
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5914
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5897
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5957
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5974
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5987
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
