NZD/USD drops to one-month lows, 0.6900 mark back in sight

- NZD/USD remained under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Wednesday.
- The prevalent bullish sentiment around the USD was seen as a key factor exerting pressure.
- The risk-on impulse, retreating US bond yields failed to inspire bulls or stalled the downfall.
The USD buying picked up pace during the mid-European session and dragged the NZD/USD pair to one-month lows, around the 0.6925 region in the last hour.
The pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the second successive day and extended the previous day's bearish breakdown momentum below the key 0.7000 psychological mark. This also marked the third day of a negative move in the previous four and was sponsored by a broad-based US dollar strength.
Fears of a global economic slowdown resurfaced on the back of the intensifying energy crisis in China. This, along with worries about risks from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group, boosted the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and exerted pressure on the NZD/USD pair.
In fact, the key USD Index shot to the highest level since November 2020 and was further supported by prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed. The Fed hinted that it will soon begin tapering taper its bond purchases and the dot plot indicated policymakers' inclination to raise rates in 2022.
The USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by the looming US debt ceiling and also shrugged off a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. Even the risk-on impulse in the markets did little to dent the bullish sentiment surrounding the USD or lend any support to the perceived riskier kiwi.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the only release of Pending Home Sales data for August due later during the early North American session. The focus, however, will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the ECB Forum on Central Banking.
This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6927
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|0.6957
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7072
|Daily SMA50
|0.7015
|Daily SMA100
|0.7059
|Daily SMA200
|0.7115
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7028
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6943
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7094
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6982
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7089
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6975
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6996
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6924
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6891
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6839
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7009
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7061
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7094
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
