NZD/USD drops to multi-week lows below 0.6500 as USD regains strength

- NZD/USD extended its slide and dropped below 0.6500 on Thursday.
- Broad-based USD strength keeps the bearish pressure on NZD/USD intact.
- US Dollar Index climbs above 93.20 in American session.
The NZD/USD dropped to 0.6530 area during the European session and stayed quiet there for a couple of hours before coming under renewed bearish pressure. As of writing, the pair was trading at its lowest level since early July at 0.6493, losing nearly 1%, or 65 pips, on a daily basis.
DXY continues to push higher
A fresh USD-buying wave seems to be dominating FX markets in the early American session. The US Dollar Index, which rose to 93.00 after the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday, gained traction in the last hour and was last seen gaining 0.2% on the day at 93.19.
The data from the US showed on Thursday that 1.1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending August 15th. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Manufacturing Index worsened to 17.2 in August from 24.1 in July and missed the market expectation of 21. These data seem to be weighing on market sentiment and helping the USD find demand as a safe-haven.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Friday, Credit Card Spending will be released from New Zealand. Meanwhile, investors will be keeping a close eye on US-China trade talks, which will reportedly take place in the next few days.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6492
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.02
|Today daily open
|0.6559
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6617
|Daily SMA50
|0.655
|Daily SMA100
|0.6334
|Daily SMA200
|0.6371
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6652
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6553
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6628
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6524
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6716
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.644
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6591
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6614
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6524
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6489
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6425
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6623
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6687
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6722
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
