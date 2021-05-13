NZD/USD drops to fresh nine-day lows below 0.7140 ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD continues to push lower following Wednesday's decline.
  • US Dollar Index edges higher toward 91.00 on Thursday.
  • Eyes on US PPI and Initial Jobless Claims data. 

The NZD/USD pair lost more than 100 pips on Wednesday as the greenback capitalized on the April inflation report. With the USD preserving its strength, the pair extended its slide and touched a fresh nine-day low of 0.7135 during the European trading hours. As of writing, NZD/USD was down 0.25% at 0.7138.

DXY closes in on 91.00

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 4.2% in April from 2.6% in March. This reading beat the market expectation of 3.6% and triggered a strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield gaining more than 4%, the US Dollar Index (DXY) climbed toward 91.00.

Ahead of the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and the April Producer Price Index (PPI) figures, the DXY is up 0.1% on the day at 90.85.

In the meantime, Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to start the day in the negative territory, suggesting that safe-haven flows could help the USD continue to outperform its rivals in the second half of the day.

On Friday, the Business NZ PMI data from New Zealand will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7138
Today Daily Change -0.0021
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 0.7159
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7207
Daily SMA50 0.7138
Daily SMA100 0.717
Daily SMA200 0.6965
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7284
Previous Daily Low 0.7151
Previous Weekly High 0.7301
Previous Weekly Low 0.7115
Previous Monthly High 0.7287
Previous Monthly Low 0.6945
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7202
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7233
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7112
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7065
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.698
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7245
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.733
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7377

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops below 1.2100 as US dollar resumes upside

EUR/USD drops below 1.2100 as US dollar resumes upside

EUR/USD is trading below 1.2100, paring back gains amid resurgent US dollar's demand, as the market mood remains sour. Mounting inflation concerns after the US CPI surprises continue to weigh on the risk appetite. US data awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand

GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand

GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD trades with modest gains, upside seems limited

XAU/USD trades with modest gains, upside seems limited

Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in six weeks, fades consolidative bounce of late. Market’s struggle for clear direction after US CPI challenged Fed, US stimulus.

Gold News

Tesla ditches Bitcoin as payment but may accept Dogecoin instead

Tesla ditches Bitcoin as payment but may accept Dogecoin instead

Dogecoin price plunged by over 25% in the past 24 hours, reaching a low of $0.38. DOGE fell in tandem with the rest of the crypto market following Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla is suspending vehicle purchases using Bitcoin.

Read more

Inflation angst roils markets

Inflation angst roils markets

On Wednesday, the Dow fell 1.99% to register its largest single-day loss since January, wiping out all of its month-to-date gains, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped by more than two percent respectively.

Read more

