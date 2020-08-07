NZD/USD drops to fresh daily lows near 0.6650 ahead of key US jobs report

- NZD/USD is edging lower ahead of important US data releases.
- US Dollar Index rebounds above 93.00 on Friday.
- Investors expect Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in US to increase by 1.6 million.
The NZD/USD pair closed the third straight day in the positive territory on Thursday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum on Friday. As of writing, the pair was down 0.55% on a daily basis at 0.6648.
USD holds firm ahead of NFP data
The risk-averse market environment is helping the greenback gather strength against its rivals as a safe-haven. The US Dollar Index, which posted small daily losses to close at 92.77 on Thursday, was last up 0.45% on the day at 93.20.
In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its highly-anticipated labour market report. Investors expect Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to come in at +1.6 million in July.
Previewing the data, “currency markets have punished the US dollar over the last three weeks expecting that the second wave of COVID cases would extract a large economic cost in the US," said FXStreet analyst Joseph Trevisani. "Traders have kept their heads down this week waiting for the Friday payroll numbers. Regardless of the state of jobless claims, if payrolls are good the dollar will rebound.”
Meanwhile, investors will keep a close eye on developments surrounding the US lawmakers coronavirus relief bill negotiations.
Earlier in the day, the data from China revealed that the trade surplus in July widened to $62.33 billion to beat the market expectation of $42 billion by a wide margin but failed to provide a boost to the China-proxy kiwi.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.665
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|0.6687
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6618
|Daily SMA50
|0.6524
|Daily SMA100
|0.6272
|Daily SMA200
|0.6363
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.669
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6628
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6716
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6619
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6716
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.644
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6666
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6652
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6647
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6606
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6585
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6771
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls amid Sino-American tensions ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, down amid a risk-off mood stemming from President Trump's move against China's TikTok and WeChat. Tension is mounting ahead of the highly uncertain Non-Farm Payrolls.
Gold consolidates near record highs, flat-lined around $2060 area ahead of NFP
Concerns about escalating US-China tensions pushed gold to fresh record highs on Friday. A goodish pickup in the USD prompted some profit-taking amid overbought conditions.
GBP/USD retreats amid doubts about the furlough scheme, dollar strength
GBP/USD has lost the 1.31 level as UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the furlough scheme that is underpinning the economy cannot last forever. The dollar is gaining ground amid geopolitical tensions ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls.
Forex Today: Dollar ticks up after Trump's TikTok move, all eyes on Non-Farm Payrolls
Trump's executive order against TikTok and WeChat has dampened the market mood and strengthened the dollar. Fiscal stimulus have made limited progress and investors are now focused on July NFP, which carries high uncertainty amid the resurgence of coronavirus.
WTI drops 1% to $41.50 ahead of US NFP, rigs data
WTI (futures on Nymex) is on a steady decline so far this Friday, undermined by reduced demand for higher-yielding assets amid the renewed US-China tensions induced risk-aversion.