NZD/USD drops to 0.6900 after disappointing GDT price index

The NZD/USD pair erased all of upbeat Chinese manufacturing PMI-led recovery gains to 0.6975 region and has now drifted into negative territory.

Currently hovering around 0.6900 region, a fresh wave of US Dollar strength across the board triggered the initial leg of the pair's reversal from session high. Adding to this, disappointing outcome of the latest dairy auction, showing a sharp fall of -3.9% in the GDT dairy price index, added on to the selling pressure around the major.

Flows have been constantly moving back towards the greenback as market participants now seems convinced that aggressive fiscal measures by the incoming Trump administration would lead to stronger US economic growth, which would eventually lead to additional Fed rate-hike actions in 2017 and is weighing heavily on higher yielding currencies - like the Kiwi.

Next on tap would be the US ISM manufacturing PMI print for December and would be looked upon for fresh impetus for the greenback's strong bullish traction.

Technical levels to watch

On a sustained weakness below 0.6900 handle, the pair seems to head back towards 0.6975 intermediate support, en-route nearly 7-month lows support near 0.6860 region below which the downslide is likely to get extended towards 0.6800 handle.

On the upside, 0.6925 level now becomes immediate hurdle, which if cleared might assist the pair back towards 0.6955-60 resistance area. A clear break through 0.6960 resistance has the potential to lift the pair back towards 0.7000 psychological mark.