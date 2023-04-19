NZD/USD drops sharply to near 0.6170 as NZ Q1 Inflation softens

- NZD/USD has slipped sharply to near 0.6170 as NZ CPI has softened more than anticipated.
- Quarterly CPI has accelerated by 1.2% vs. 1.7% as expected while annual CPI has dropped to 6.7% against 7.1% as estimated.
- The PBoC is expected to keep its LPR steady ahead.
The NZD/USD pair has slipped heavily to near 0.6170 as Statz New Zealand has reported lower-than-anticipated Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the first quarter of CY2023. In the first quarter, inflationary pressures accelerated by 1.2% vs. the consensus of 1.7% and the former release of 1.4%. Annual inflation has softened to 6.7% while the street was anticipating a marginal deceleration to 7.1% from the prior release of 7.2%.
A significant decline in Kiwi inflation indicates that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is on the right track to arresting stick inflation. Investors should be aware of the fact that RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr raised interest rates surprisingly by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.25% in its last monetary policy meeting held on April 05.
Going forward, the interest rate decision by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) will remain in the spotlight. A Reuters survey showed the PBoC is expected to keep its Loan Prime Rate (LPR) steady as economic recovery in China has been well on track. China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter landed matched upward revised estimates. Also, annual GDP figures remained better than projected, indicating prosperity after dismantling pandemic curbs.
It is worth noting that New Zealand is one of the leading trading partners of China and a stellar economic recovery in China will support the New Zealand Dollar.
Meanwhile, S&P futures are showing significant losses in the early Asian session amid discounting the impact of lighter corporate earnings by Netflix. This indicates that households are reluctant to pay for entertainment and are preferring spending on necessities due to the burden of higher inflation. The overall market mood is quite risk-averse.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling to recapture the critical resistance of 102.00. The upside in the USD Index looks capped after Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Beige Book showed that United States commercial banks have tightened credit conditions, which has resulted in lower disbursement of loans and advances to businesses and consumers.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.62
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.6208
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6242
|Daily SMA50
|0.6232
|Daily SMA100
|0.6304
|Daily SMA200
|0.6162
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6226
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6178
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6316
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6169
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6298
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6207
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6196
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6182
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6156
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6134
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.623
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6252
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6278
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000
EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.
GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…
GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.
Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week
Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.
Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve
Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP growth upward revision could be forthcoming.