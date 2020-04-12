NZD/USD drops from monthly top to sub-0.6100 amid Easter holiday in New Zealand

- NZD/USD witnesses fresh downside pressure as risk-tone gets heavy.
- Coronavirus keeps weighing on the market’s trading sentiment.
- Easter Monday holiday restricts major moves.
NZD/USD steps back from four-week high to currently around 0.6075, down 0.11%, during the Asian session on Monday. Although a lack of major trading activity, due to the Easter Monday holiday, might have curbed the pair’s moves, the latest declines could have taken clues from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
In addition to infecting over 1.8 million people globally, coupled with more than 114,000 deaths, the pandemic recently pushed the US to become the global hotspot with more than 20,000 deaths and above 530,000 cases.
Identifying the worries concerning the epidemic, the Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari recently cited 'long, hard road' to recover from coronavirus.
While the widespread contagion in the world’s largest economy is fearing the global traders, their rush to risk-safety helped the US dollar to recover some of its latest losses.
Also portraying the risk-tone are the US stock futures, namely the futures linked to S&P 500 and DJI30, which are more than 1.0% down by the press time.
Even if the virus fears could keep exerting downside pressure on the pair, holidays in major countries will restrict the market’s response to the updates.
Technical analysis
Other than the 50-day SMA level of 0.5920, February month low near 0.6190 also adds resistance to the pair. However, the buyers can keep being hopeful unless witnessing a daily closing below a 21-day SMA level of 0.5920.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6075
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|0.6083
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5913
|Daily SMA50
|0.6172
|Daily SMA100
|0.6379
|Daily SMA200
|0.6404
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6104
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6011
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6104
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6068
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6046
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6028
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5973
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5935
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6121
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6159
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6214
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Seesaws around 0.6350, Aussie markets off on Easter Monday
With most markets off due to Easter Monday, including those from Australia, AUD/USD carries Friday’s dull trading to 0.6350 at the start of the week. Even so, the pair remains mildly positive amid the broad US dollar weakness.
USD/JPY: Remains near mid-108.00 area amid coronavirus crisis
USD/JPY stays around 108.50 amid the early Monday morning in Asia. While the recent lack of market activity, due to the holidays at major bourses, seems to have limited the pair’s moves, coronavirus remains as the key challenge to the global markets.
WTI fails to cheer OPEC+ agreement, drops below $23.00
WTI fails to cheer the oil output cut accord by the major producers as the black gold slips to $22.50, with an intraday low of $21.96, by the early Asian session on Monday. OPEC+ leaders agreed for 9.7 million barrels per day of production cuts.
Week ahead: Will risk sentiment continue to improve?
Risk sentiment has steadily improved the past week on tentative signs that the pandemic is slowing in U.S. and European hotspots, and bolstered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's massive new lending programme for small companies.
Gold: Mildly bid below $1,700 amid coronavirus-led risk-off
While extending its recovery moves from $1,640, registered last Thursday, Gold prices remain 0.36% positive to $1,690 amid Monday’s Asian session. Gold prices hold onto recovery gains from $1,640. US stock futures mark risk-off with losses.