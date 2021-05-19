NZD/USD drops below 0.7200 as market mood sours

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD reversed its direction after closing higher on Tuesday.
  • US Dollar Index rebounds toward 90.00 on Wednesday.
  • Wall Street's main indexes look to open sharply lower.

The NZD/USD pair rose more than 40 pips on Tuesday but erased all those gains on Wednesday. As of writing, the pair was losing 0.75% on a daily basis at 0.7194.

USD capitalizes on risk-off flows

The risk-averse market environment is making it difficult for the NZD to continue to find demand. Reflecting the sour mood, major European equity indexes are down between 1% and 1.3%. Additionally, the S&P 500 Futures and the Nasdaq Futures are losing 0.9% and 1.3%, respectively, suggesting that safe-haven flows will continue to dominate the markets in the second half of the day.

Meanwhile, the greenback is gathering strength as a safe haven and the US Dollar Index is testing 90.00, rising 0.22% on a daily basis.

There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases featured in the US economic docket on Wednesday. However, investors will be paying close attention to the FOMC's April meeting minutes. Although this publication is not expected to deliver any fresh insights regarding the policy outlook, policymakers' view on price pressures could impact the USD's valuation in the late American session.

At the moment, the 10-year US T-bond yield is rising 1.25% and another leg up after FOMC Minıtes could provide a boost to the greenback and vice versa.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7193
Today Daily Change -0.0057
Today Daily Change % -0.79
Today daily open 0.725
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7217
Daily SMA50 0.7142
Daily SMA100 0.7174
Daily SMA200 0.6977
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7272
Previous Daily Low 0.7197
Previous Weekly High 0.7306
Previous Weekly Low 0.7134
Previous Monthly High 0.7287
Previous Monthly Low 0.6945
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7243
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7226
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7208
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7165
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7133
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7283
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7315
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7358

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

