NZD/USD drops below 0.6500 on risk-aversion

- NZD/USD pair turned south after posting modest losses on Wednesday.
- Risk-averse market environment weighs on the risk-sensitive NZD.
- US Dollar Index posts small daily gains above 96.00.
The NZD/USD pair took advantage of the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback and closed modestly higher on Wednesday. However, with the market sentiment turning sour on Thursday, the pair lost its traction and was last seen losing 0.6% on the day at 0.6498.
The data from New Zealand revealed that Electronic Card Retail Sales in May increased by 78.9% following April's decline of 47.5% but failed to help the kiwi find demand. Meanwhile, major Asian equity indexes suffered heavy losses amid renewed concerns over the second wave of coronavirus.
DXY rebounds following Wednesday's slump
On the other hand, the FOMC's dovish outlook on Wednesday weighed on the greenback and caused the US Dollar Index (DXY) to register its lowest daily-close in three months at 96.05. Nevertheless, the USD seems to be showing some resilience against its rivals amid risk aversion and keeping the bearish pressure on NZD/USD intact. As of writing, the DXY was up 0.1% at 96.15.
In the second half of the day, weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Producer Price Index (PPI) data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Investors will be paying close attention to Wall Street's performance as well. At the moment, the S&P 500 futures are down 1.65% on the day, suggesting that the major stock indices in the US are likely to open deep in the negative territory.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6497
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|0.6536
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6248
|Daily SMA50
|0.6117
|Daily SMA100
|0.6184
|Daily SMA200
|0.632
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6585
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6494
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6528
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6186
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.655
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6529
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6492
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6447
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6401
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6583
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6629
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6673
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as mood sours over the Fed's gloomy message
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, as the Fed's pessimism about the economy overcoming the bank's pledge to support the economy. The eurozone is discussing stimulus and US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.27 amid Fed rethink, Johnson's troubles
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs, as markets are worried from the Fed's prospects for a slow recovery, after initially cheering its vow to provide support. UK PM Johnson is under pressure for his coronavirus policy.
Last call for the Altcoin’s season
The market points to slight falls in the price of the Top 3 cryptos. The end of the week is approaching and the crypto market is even more extreme than it has been for days. The dominance charts show a window of opportunity for Ethereum to break the downward trend of its market quota level.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1735 level
The precious metal struggled to capitalize on the post-FOMC positive move to over one-week tops and witnessed a modest pullback during the early part of Thursday's trading action.
WTI in bearish consolidation phase above $38 amid record US stocks
Fresh bids emerge near the 37.90 region, allowing a tepid bounce in WTI (July futures on Nymex), as it manages to regain the $38 mark amid the downbeat market mood. Despite the minor pullback, the US oil is not out of the wood yet and sheds 3.20% to now trade at 38.30.