- NZD/USD loses its bullish momentum after rising to 0.6430.
- Risk-on flows continue to dominate financial markets on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index stays near 97.50 ahead of US data.
The NZD/USD pair rose for the third straight day on Wednesday as the kiwi continued to find demand in the risk-on market environment. Furthermore, the upbeat Chinese data provided an additional boost to the pair during the Asian trading hours.
After touching its highest level since early March at 0.6431, however, NZD/USD has gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen trading at 0.6390, still gaining 0.33% on the day.
Earlier in the day, the data from China showed that the business activity in China's service sector expanded at a robust pace in May with the Caixin PMI rising to 55 from 44.4 in April. Meanwhile, reflecting the upbeat market mood, major European equity indexes are registering strong gains.
DXY pulls away from lows ahead of key data releases
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which slumped to a fresh multi-month low at 97.30 on Wednesday, recovered modestly to 97.50 area ahead of US data and caused the pair to retreat from its highs.
During the American session, the ADP Employment Change and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI data will be featured in the US economic docket.
Previewing the ADP data, “private payrolls administered by Automatic Data Processing (ADP) are expected to shed 9 million workers in May after dropping 20 million workers in April," noted FXStreet analyst Joseph Trevisani. “Unless the ADP numbers are considerably better than expected, reinforcing the economic recovery scenario, they will have marginal trading impact. Disaster is old news already.”
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6385
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.6369
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6118
|Daily SMA50
|0.6052
|Daily SMA100
|0.6191
|Daily SMA200
|0.6315
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6372
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6263
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6241
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6083
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.633
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6305
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6297
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6226
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6189
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6406
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6443
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6515
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
