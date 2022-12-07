  • NZD/USD has dropped below 0.6320 on the downbeat China Trade Balance and a recovery in risk-off impulse.
  • China’s Trade Balance has slipped sharply to $69.84B in comparison with the estimates of $78.1B.
  • This week, China’s inflation is seen lower at 1.0% vs. the former release of 2.1%.

The NZD/USD pair has witnessed intense selling pressure after failing to cross the critical resistance of 0.6350 in the Asian session. The Kiwi asset has been dumped by the market participants as China’s National Bureau of Statistics has reported downbeat Trade Balance data.

In US Dollar terms, Exports have dropped by 8.6% vs. the consensus of 3.5% and Imports have tumbled by 10.6% against the projections of 6.0%. China’s Trade Balance has slipped sharply to $69.84B in comparison with the estimates of $78.1B. It is worth noting that New Zealand is one of the leading trading partners of China and a weak China Trade Balance has a significant impact on New Zealand Dollar.

Meanwhile, the risk-aversion theme has strengthened further, and the appeal for safe-haven assets has increased. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has rebounded firmly after dropping to near 105.50 and is expected to extend its gains above the fresh four-day high of 105.69. S&P500 futures are displaying a rangebound structure after a sell-off on Tuesday, portraying pessimism for risk-sensitive assets. The 10-year US Treasury yields have resurfaced above 3.55%.

Going forward, investors will focus on the release of China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will release on Friday. As per the projections, the annual CPI is expected to drop vigorously to 1.0% from the prior release of 2.1%. This could force the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to ease policy further. Also, easing Covid19 restrictions in China has fuelled optimism, which could be carried further by stimulus packages effectively.

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6321
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.6321
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6191
Daily SMA50 0.5912
Daily SMA100 0.603
Daily SMA200 0.6286
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6355
Previous Daily Low 0.6303
Previous Weekly High 0.6477
Previous Weekly Low 0.6155
Previous Monthly High 0.6314
Previous Monthly Low 0.5741
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6335
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6323
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6298
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6275
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6246
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6349
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6378
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6401

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

