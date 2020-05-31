NZD/USD drops below 0.6200 amid holiday in New Zealand, China data eyed

- NZD/USD weighs down by the fresh escalation of the US-China tension.
- Sino-American tussle intensifies despite no fresh sanctions on the Asian major by US President Trump on Friday.
- China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI flashed soft figures, Caixin PMIs in focus.
NZD/USD extends late-Friday pullback from 0.6214 towards flashing the intraday low of 0.6186, currently around 0.6190, during the initial Asian session on Monday. While US President Donald Trump’s refrain from announcing fresh sanctions on China seemed to have helped Kiwi pair during the late-last week, the recent weakness in the quote could be traced to the escalating tussle between the US and China.
US and China stay at loggerheads…
Although Friday’s China conference by US President Trump paved the way for diplomatic relations between the world’s top two economies, the recent developments suggest nothing has changed amid them.
The South China Morning Post (SCMP) cited, based on the clues from an anonymous government adviser, the dominance of Chinese groups calling for more ‘fighting spirit’ over the moderates supporting the dialogue and cooperation to suggest that the US-China tension is set to worsen.
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, also added to the worries while stating that the Chinese Communist Party’s military advances are real. The Trump administration member also said that President Trump will always keep us in a position where we can protect the American people. Furthermore, the US diplomat additionally mentioned that this is a Chinese communist party that has come to view itself as intent upon the destruction of western ideas, western democracies, and western values.
Other than the fears of the US-China tussle, the kiwi pair might also have taken clues from China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI for May. The official manufacturing activity gauge from the dragon nation dropped to 50.6 versus 50.8 prior and 51.00 forecasts in May.
Traders are now waiting for China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI for May, expected 49.6 versus 49.4 prior, for fresh impulse. However, the US-China story will keep the markets active.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a clear break above May month high of 0.6241, sellers keep eyes on the downside break below 100-day SMA level of 0.6188 to revisit May 11 top near 0.6155. However, the pair’s further weakness past-0.6155 could recall sub-0.6100 on the chart.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6199
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.6204
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.609
|Daily SMA50
|0.603
|Daily SMA100
|0.6197
|Daily SMA200
|0.6316
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6241
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6169
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6241
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6083
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5843
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6196
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6213
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6168
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6133
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6096
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.624
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6277
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6312
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls attack 0.6700 ahead of China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6660 at the start of Monday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair seems to pay a little heed to the weekend developments while beginning the June month mostly only the same front where it ended the May.
USD/JPY: Mildly heavy below 108.00 as US-China tussle intensifies
USD/JPY drops from Friday’s close amid fresh risk aversion. The yen seems to portray the market’s fear of escalating tension between the US and China despite the former’s President Donald Trump stepped back from any sanctions on the later during the recent speech.
Revoking Hong Kong’s special status
In a further escalation of US-China tensions, President Trump revoked Hong Kong's (HK) "Special Status" as revealed in a speech on Friday. What does this mean? At this stage there is scant detail to go on.
Gold: refreshes 7-day top above $1,700 as S&P 500 Futures drop over 1.0%
Gold prints three-day winning streak while extending pullback from May 27 low near $1,694. The bullion benefits from the escalation in risk-off mood amid the tension between the US and China while also taking clues from the riots in America.
WTI drops 4% and eyes $32 mark amid risk-off, weakening demand
The selling pressure around WTI (July futures on Nymex) accelerates following the break below the 33 level, as bears now target the 32 support zone heading into the key US macro data and US President Donald Trump’s response to the Hong Kong issue.