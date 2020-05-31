NZD/USD drops below 0.6200 amid holiday in New Zealand, China data eyed

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD weighs down by the fresh escalation of the US-China tension.
  • Sino-American tussle intensifies despite no fresh sanctions on the Asian major by US President Trump on Friday.
  • China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI flashed soft figures, Caixin PMIs in focus.

NZD/USD extends late-Friday pullback from 0.6214 towards flashing the intraday low of 0.6186, currently around 0.6190, during the initial Asian session on Monday. While US President Donald Trump’s refrain from announcing fresh sanctions on China seemed to have helped Kiwi pair during the late-last week, the recent weakness in the quote could be traced to the escalating tussle between the US and China.

US and China stay at loggerheads…

Although Friday’s China conference by US President Trump paved the way for diplomatic relations between the world’s top two economies, the recent developments suggest nothing has changed amid them.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) cited, based on the clues from an anonymous government adviser, the dominance of Chinese groups calling for more ‘fighting spirit’ over the moderates supporting the dialogue and cooperation to suggest that the US-China tension is set to worsen.

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, also added to the worries while stating that the Chinese Communist Party’s military advances are real. The Trump administration member also said that President Trump will always keep us in a position where we can protect the American people. Furthermore, the US diplomat additionally mentioned that this is a Chinese communist party that has come to view itself as intent upon the destruction of western ideas, western democracies, and western values.

Other than the fears of the US-China tussle, the kiwi pair might also have taken clues from China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI for May. The official manufacturing activity gauge from the dragon nation dropped to 50.6 versus 50.8 prior and 51.00 forecasts in May.

Traders are now waiting for China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI for May, expected 49.6 versus 49.4 prior, for fresh impulse. However, the US-China story will keep the markets active.

Technical analysis

Unless providing a clear break above May month high of 0.6241, sellers keep eyes on the downside break below 100-day SMA level of 0.6188 to revisit May 11 top near 0.6155. However, the pair’s further weakness past-0.6155 could recall sub-0.6100 on the chart.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6199
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.08%
Today daily open 0.6204
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.609
Daily SMA50 0.603
Daily SMA100 0.6197
Daily SMA200 0.6316
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6241
Previous Daily Low 0.6169
Previous Weekly High 0.6241
Previous Weekly Low 0.6083
Previous Monthly High 0.6176
Previous Monthly Low 0.5843
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6196
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6213
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6168
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6133
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6096
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.624
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6277
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6312

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bulls attack 0.6700 ahead of China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI

AUD/USD: Bulls attack 0.6700 ahead of China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI

AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6660 at the start of Monday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair seems to pay a little heed to the weekend developments while beginning the June month mostly only the same front where it ended the May.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Mildly heavy below 108.00 as US-China tussle intensifies

USD/JPY: Mildly heavy below 108.00 as US-China tussle intensifies

USD/JPY drops from Friday’s close amid fresh risk aversion. The yen seems to portray the market’s fear of escalating tension between the US and China despite the former’s President Donald Trump stepped back from any sanctions on the later during the recent speech.

USD/JPY News

Revoking Hong Kong’s special status

Revoking Hong Kong’s special status

In a further escalation of US-China tensions, President Trump revoked Hong Kong's (HK) "Special Status" as revealed in a speech on Friday. What does this mean? At this stage there is scant detail to go on. 

Read more

Gold: refreshes 7-day top above $1,700 as S&P 500 Futures drop over 1.0%

Gold: refreshes 7-day top above $1,700 as S&P 500 Futures drop over 1.0%

Gold prints three-day winning streak while extending pullback from May 27 low near $1,694. The bullion benefits from the escalation in risk-off mood amid the tension between the US and China while also taking clues from the riots in America.

Gold News

WTI drops 4% and eyes $32 mark amid risk-off, weakening demand

WTI drops 4% and eyes $32 mark amid risk-off, weakening demand

The selling pressure around WTI (July futures on Nymex) accelerates following the break below the 33 level, as bears now target the 32 support zone heading into the key US macro data and US President Donald Trump’s response to the Hong Kong issue.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures