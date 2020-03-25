NZD/USD drops below 0.58 as New Zealand declares emergency

- NZD/USD is flashing red, having faced rejection at 0.5847 in early Asia.
- New Zealand has declared a state of national emergency to counter the coronavirus outbreak.
With New Zealand declaring a state of national emergency, the selling interest around the New Zealand dollar is strengthening, pushing the NZD/USD pair to session lows under 0.58.
The currency pair failed to absorb selling pressure at 0.5847 early Wednesday and fell to a low of 0.5792 a few minutes before press time.
The number of coronavirus cases in New Zealand rose to 47 on Wednesday, pushing the tally higher to 205 and forcing the government to take the drastic step, which could last for at least seven days and weigh over the economy. The lockdown may be extended if the outbreak does not slow down.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand recently cut rates to zero and announced an asset purchase program to help the economy absorb shocks arising from the virus outbreak.
The pair was better bid above 0.5840 in early Asia and looked set to extend its three-day winning run on the back of upbeat domestic data. New Zealand's trade deficit declined to NZ$ 3.26 billion in February from NZ $3.87 billion, as exports rose to NZ$ 4.92 billion from NZ$ 4.73 billion.
Looking forward, New Zealand's decision to impose lockdown will likely continue to weigh over the Kiwi. Deeper losses may be seen if the US fiscal stimulus falls short of expectations, sending the equity markets lower and boosting haven demand for the US dollar.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5802
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|0.5828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6104
|Daily SMA50
|0.633
|Daily SMA100
|0.6434
|Daily SMA200
|0.6448
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.584
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5688
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6151
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.547
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6504
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6192
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5782
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5746
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5731
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5634
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5579
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5883
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5937
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6034
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
WTI probes an eight-day-old falling trend line during the recent recovery. The weekly rising support line limits the immediate declines. Buyers remain cautious ahead of breaking 50% Fibonacci retracement. However, buyers will remain cautious unless manage to break 50% Fibonacci retracement of March 11-18 declines near $28.60.