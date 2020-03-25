NZD/USD drops below 0.58 as New Zealand declares emergency

By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD is flashing red, having faced rejection at 0.5847 in early Asia. 
  • New Zealand has declared a state of national emergency to counter the coronavirus outbreak.

With New Zealand declaring a state of national emergency, the selling interest around the New Zealand dollar is strengthening, pushing the NZD/USD pair to session lows under 0.58. 

The currency pair failed to absorb selling pressure at 0.5847 early Wednesday and fell to a low of 0.5792 a few minutes before press time. 

The number of coronavirus cases in New Zealand rose to 47 on Wednesday, pushing the tally higher to 205 and forcing the government to take the drastic step, which could last for at least seven days and weigh over the economy. The lockdown may be extended if the outbreak does not slow down. 

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand recently cut rates to zero and announced an asset purchase program to help the economy absorb shocks arising from the virus outbreak. 

The pair was better bid above 0.5840 in early Asia and looked set to extend its three-day winning run on the back of upbeat domestic data. New Zealand's trade deficit declined to NZ$ 3.26 billion in February from NZ $3.87 billion, as exports rose to NZ$ 4.92 billion from NZ$ 4.73 billion. 

Looking forward, New Zealand's decision to impose lockdown will likely continue to weigh over the Kiwi. Deeper losses may be seen if the US fiscal stimulus falls short of expectations, sending the equity markets lower and boosting haven demand for the US dollar

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5802
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 0.5828
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6104
Daily SMA50 0.633
Daily SMA100 0.6434
Daily SMA200 0.6448
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.584
Previous Daily Low 0.5688
Previous Weekly High 0.6151
Previous Weekly Low 0.547
Previous Monthly High 0.6504
Previous Monthly Low 0.6192
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5782
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5746
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5731
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5634
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5579
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5883
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5937
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6034

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

