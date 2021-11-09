NZD/USD drops back under 0.7150, despite recovering NZ consumer spending

- NZD/USD is ebbing lower and is now under 0.7150.
- The pair failed to derive support from evidence that NZ consumer spending is rebounding in Q4.
NZD/USD continues to trade with a negative bias and is currently down about 0.3% on the day and trading to the south of the 0.7150 level, having briefly challenged Monday’s highs in the 0.7170s during Tuesday Asia Pacific trade. Kiwi weakness comes despite data showing a solid rebound in consumer spending in New Zealand in October.
Whether the modest pullback from weekly highs seen on Tuesday will translate into a more meaningful turnaround following the recent recovery from the 200-day moving average at 0.7100 remains to be seen. FX markets are for now mostly happy to trade within recent ranges and in subdued fashion as market participants await fresh macro catalysts, of which Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) report of October could be one.
Ahead of Wednesday’s US CPI report, the October Producer Price Inflation (PPI) report was recently released. The headline and core YoY and MoM metrics were broadly in line with expectations thus there hasn’t been any notable market reaction, but all remained at historically elevated levels, which suggests that Wednesday's CPI report will show the same. US markets seem more focused on who US President Joe Biden will choose as next Fed Chair right now, however. US real and nominal yields have tumbled on Tuesday with some attributing the drop to reports that Fed Governor Lael Brainard (seen as more dovish than current Chair Jerome Powell) was interviewed for the position and is seen as a contender. Her nomination would weigh on the US dollar.
NZ consumer spending recovers as lockdowns eased
Economic data released overnight showed the impact of the Q3 New Zealand lockdowns waning at the start of Q4; October Electronic Card Retail Sales were up 10.1% MoM. That means retail sales have now recovered about half of the near 20% MoM drop seen in August when lockdowns first came into force across the country. With Auckland set to exit lockdown at the end of the month as vaccination rates hit key thresholds, retail sales are expected to continue to rebound for the remainder of Q4.
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.715
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.7168
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7123
|Daily SMA50
|0.7066
|Daily SMA100
|0.7026
|Daily SMA200
|0.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7178
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7104
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7199
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7072
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.715
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7132
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7122
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7075
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7047
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7196
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7224
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.727
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to 1.1600 area as dollar struggles to hold its ground
EUR/USD declined to 1.1570 area in the early American session but managed to stage a rebound toward 1.1600. The sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields seems to be making it difficult for the greenback to outperform its rivals.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.3600 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising above 1.3600 in the early Europen session and turned flat on the day near 1.3570. The data from the US showed that the Producer Price Index remained steady at 8.6% on a yearly basis in October. Investors await FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.
Gold clings to gains above $1,820 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold regained its traction in the early American session and rose toward $1,830 amid falling US Treasury bond yields. After the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the annual PPI stayed unchanged at 8.6%, the 10-year T-bond yield is losing more than 2% on the day.
Why Cardano price is ready for massive breakout that will outperform Bitcoin, Ethereum
Cardano price has been failing to galvanize investors’ enthusiasm, as it continued to consolidate and drop lower toward $2. However, the popular altcoin may soon see its downtrend retreat, as ADA has presented a bullish chart pattern with a projection of a 30% climb.
How to trade US inflation with EUR/USD, scenarios and levels to watch Premium
October's Inflation levels are critical for the Fed's rate hike timing after the taper decision. The dollar enters the decision in a balanced mode, allowing every tick up or down to matter. EUR/USD is set to move differently according to five scenarios.