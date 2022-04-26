- Kiwi fails to recover versus US dollar, back at monthly lows.
- Consolidation under 0.6600 to keep the pair under pressure.
- US dollar rises across the board as US stocks drop sharply.
The NZD/USD erased completely the intraday bounce and is back at the 11-week low area, under 0.6600. Earlier on Tuesday, the pair climbed to 0.6644, hitting a two-day high, but it reversed and turned again to the downside as market sentiment deteriorated.
Risk aversion weighs on NZD/USD
The US dollar is among the top performers on Tuesday boosted by risk aversion. The DXY trades at the highest level since March 2020 above 102.00, even as US yields decline sharply. The Dow Jones is falling by 1.68%, and the Nasdaq plummets 3.22% ahead of important earnings reports.
The rally in Treasuries is not affecting the dollar. The US 10-year stands at 2.74%, and the 30-year at 2.83%, levels not seen since April 14. The greenback remains strong as the move is being driven by deterioration in market sentiment and not by a change in expectations regarding Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.
The NZD/USD will likely remain under pressure while below 0.6600. It recently dropped to 0.6578, hitting the lowest level since early February. It is hovering near the lows. The next support might be located at 0.6560 followed by the 2022 low around 0.6530.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6587
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|0.6618
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6835
|Daily SMA50
|0.682
|Daily SMA100
|0.678
|Daily SMA200
|0.6895
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6645
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6582
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6814
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6625
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6606
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6621
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6552
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6522
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6678
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6711
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
