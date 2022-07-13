- NZD/USD fades the previous day’s corrective pullback from 26-month low.
- RBNZ matches market expectations of lifting the benchmark rates to 2.5% from 2.0%.
- RBNZ Rate Statement appears to have played its role by marking growth fears.
- US CPI for June will be an important event, risk catalysts are crucial too.
NZD/USD takes offers to renew intraday low around 0.6112 even as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced the 0.50% rate hike on Wednesday.
The reason for the Kiwi pair’s pullback could be linked to the RBNZ Rate Statement. As per Reuters updates, the RBNZ Rate Statement mentioned, “Committee noted that while there are near-term upside risks to consumer price inflation, there are also medium-term downside risks to economic activity.”
Other the RBNZ-led moves, the NZD/USD prices previously cheered the market’s cautious optimism ahead of the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June, expected to rise to 8.8% YoY from 8.6%. The reason for the mildly positive sentiment could be linked to the upbeat White House (WH) statement and softer US data.
“The US economic data, including the June jobs report, are not consistent with a recession in the first or second quarters,” the White House said in a memo released on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters. The news contributed to the market’s profit booking moves ahead of the key data/events. Further, the US NFIB Business Optimism Index for June slumped to the lowest since early 2013 while flashing 89.5 figures versus 93.1 prior.
Additionally, chatters that the latest jump in Shanghai’s covid numbers was inside the quarantine area and was well expected also likely to have favored the NZD/USD rebound during the early Asian session.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures and the US 10-year Treasury yields both snap a two-day downtrend by the press time, even if flashing mild gains of late.
Moving on, NZD/USD traders should pay attention to the US inflation data as strong inflation could increase the odds of a faster Fed rate hike and weigh on the quote. However, any negative surprise could help the pair buyers to extend the latest corrective pullback from the yearly low.
Technical analysis
MACD and RSI (14) appear less favorable to the NZD/USD bears. However, downward sloping support lines from June 22 and January 27 coincide at 0.6025 to make it the key support. Alternatively, the 10-DMA level surrounding 0.6170 precedes a three-week-old resistance line, close to 0.6180 at the latest, to restrict short-term NZD/USD upside.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6134
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.6133
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6243
|Daily SMA50
|0.6341
|Daily SMA100
|0.6571
|Daily SMA200
|0.6716
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6146
|Previous Daily Low
|0.61
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6253
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6124
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6576
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6128
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6118
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6107
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.608
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6061
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6153
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6172
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6199
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD meets fresh supply on RBNZ's 50 bps rate hike, eyes 0.6100
NZD/USD is heading back towards 0.6100, in a delayed reaction to the expected RBNZ 50 bps rate hike decision. The kiwi failed to react immediately to the announcement. The US dollar sees fresh demand in Asia, with all eyes on the critical US CPI release.
AUD/USD recaptures 0.6750 despite firmer USD, China covid woes
AUD/USD is advancing above 0.6750, unfazed by a broadly firmer US dollar, mixed market mood and China's covid concerns. Improvement in the Australian Consumer Confidence could be boding well for the aussie ahead of Chinese trade data, US CPI.
Gold Price bounces off yearly low above $1,700 ahead of US inflation
Gold Price portrays a corrective pullback from yearly low. White House optimism joins softer US data and mixed updates on China covid to favor XAUUSD recovery. US CPI for June will be crucial amid fears of Fed’s aggression, recession.
Cardano price proves “a rising tide does not lift all ships”
Cardano price validates last week's bearish trade setup as the bears are now in profit 12% since the plummet was prophesied. An additional fall to $0.20 is now on the table. If the bulls do not show up to recover the ADA price, soon expect the latter.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!