NZD/USD drops back below 0.7100, erodes daily gains as USD finds feet

- The US dollar has seen a pick-up from lows in recent trade, which has weighed on NZD/USD.
- The pair has dropped back below the 0.7100 level and now trades flat on the day close to 0.7080.
NZD/USD rallied to fresh multi-year highs at 0.7120 on Monday, but has reversed back below 0.7100 to 0.7080 in recent trade amid a broad pickup in the US dollar from lows that has seen the Dollar Index recover from the 90.40s back towards 0.9080. As things stand, NZD/USD trades pretty much flat on the day.
NZD conforms to USD dynamics
Amid a lack of New Zealand or other fundamental drivers of note coming from down under, NZD is largely trading as a function of USD on Monday. Thus, the pair was initially boosted to year-to-date highs as USD fell to year-to-date lows on vaccine optimism (US FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine over the weekend) and Brexit hopes (talks did not break down over the weekend and continue).
However, amid what appeared to initially be profit taking in USD, but was then exacerbated by a series of back news stories on the Covid-19 front, including 1) the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announcing that London will be returning to Tier 3 lockdown and a new, more virulent strain of Covid-19 is spreading in the UK capital and 2) New York City Mayor de Blasio said that the city may need to return to full lockdown amid the continued surge in cases in the city.
This duo of news stories seemed to weigh on global equities a little, which have fallen from earlier highs and commodity markets (crude oil markets are now in the red), and have thus likely contributed to the USD’s resurgence, particularly vs higher beta G10 currencies such as NZD.
Looking ahead for the kiwi dollar, there are a few data points that will be worth watching this week. First up at 21:00GMT on Monday is the release of the Westpac Consumer Sentiment survey for Q4. Then Current Account numbers for Q3 will be released at 21:45GMT on Tuesday, followed by this week’s most important release, Q3 GDP numbers at 22:45GMT on Wednesday. Trade Numbers for November released at 21:45GMT on Thursday will be the final key data worth watching. However, as ever, USD dynamics and global market risk appetite are likely to be the dominant factors in determining NZD/USD price action.
NZD/USD trades at the bottom of short-term range
NZD/USD losses have been stemmed as the pair reaches the bottom of a short-term intra-day range that was in play for most of last Friday. The bottom of this range comes into play as support in the 0.7070s. If USD continues to gain ground, as it might, the next area of significant support for NZD/USD is just above the psychological 0.7000 level, which the pair has refused to pass back beneath since breaking above it in late November.
NZD/USD one hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.